Let’s Talk About The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer

Coming this fall, it sounds as though The Bad Batch is going to experience a time jump, but it’s tough to say how far ahead in time they’re going to go. Seeing as how Omega doesn’t look as though she’s fully grown, it’s bound to be only a matter of months or perhaps a year or two since the first season. But there are plenty of questions to be asked, not the least of which concerns the Wookie with the green lightsaber. On top of that, it would appear as though Clone Force 99 has been doing just fine as a group of mercenaries that are out to help people here and there and pick up a bounty when they can. But it does sound as though the stakes are going to raise as the Bad Batch returns and things continue to move forward in the Star Wars universe, as the appearance of Emperor Palpatine and his announcement of how the Empire is about to rise will leave a lot of people realizing that this story hasn’t moved forward that far and that things are only bound to get worse.
With the Star Wars galaxy slowly but surely being filled in with one story after another, the continuity feels as though it’s really starting to be tightened as one tale after another is running the risk of intersecting with one or many others as the story moves ahead. For a group that operates as mercenaries, staying out of the way most times and pulling jobs that might not gain the attention of those that might be looking for them, Clone Force 99 sounds like a group that might be under the radar enough to last for a while. But as things tighten up and the realization that the Empire is attempting to put a tighter leash around the galaxy begins to settle in, it’s likely that the group will end up feeling the pinch.
From the trailer, it would appear that the group will feel it even further as the appearance of other clones makes it feel as though the Bad Batch will become their own worst enemy as they take on other tasks that will put them in the sights of the Empire, and even worse, one of their own number that might not be ready to come back yet. If Crosshair is still gunning for them and still working for the Empire, they’ll have another problem since the wayward clone was still seeking to eliminate them by the end of the first season. If he were to make his way back to Clone Force 99 it’s easy to think that the group would be highly formidable once again, especially since it would appear that the new stormtroopers are starting to come out with better armor, better weaponry, and more specialized units that might give the group a bit more trouble. The feeling is that the average stormtroopers still won’t be enough to give the clones that much trouble, but specialized units are going to be an issue since like it or not, the Bad Batch still can’t fend off the numbers after a while, especially if their sniper isn’t with them.
It’s several months yet to come, but the return of The Bad Batch is another step forward that continues to help the franchise since it’s one more story out of many that people have come to enjoy, and it’s considered to be great thanks to Omega and a few other characters that have helped to make the show what it is. The appearance of Cad Bane and Fennec Shand helped in a big way since they became favored characters thanks to other shows. Plus, the fact that Ming-Na Wen has been around for a bit didn’t hurt, since her presence in Star Wars has been accepted in a big way. It’s fair to think that a lot of people are going to be excited to see how Omega has grown since she did become a favorite character in season 1. Apart from that, one has to wonder what kind of tasks will get the group into such trouble that their future might actually be jeopardized.
How long this show will continue is tough to say since the truth is that as mentioned, a lot of stories are running the risk of being allowed to intersect with each other at this point, and it’s only due to creative writing that it hasn’t happened yet. Out of all the Star Wars projects that have come along in the past several years, The Bad Batch is one of them that has been a lot of fun to watch since it’s managed to take off from one of the worst disasters in the galaxy’s history and has created something that’s still attached to many of the many elements of the story. Hopefully, it can continue for a while, at least until it’s no longer feasible to do so.