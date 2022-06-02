Let’s Talk About the Andor Trailer

Rogue One already made it clear that the Rebel Alliance wasn’t a perfect and completely upright group as they were made out to be in the original trilogy, and this point was made with one of Cassian Andor’s most notable acts when he killed an informant. But a lot of people likely missed several things that the Rebels had done that negated the idea that they were the arbiters of morality in the universe. The truth is that many of the Rebels did in fact hold the ideals and moral fiber necessary to stand up against the Empire, which was seen as a bully that would ruthlessly crush any resistance and seek to restore its own sense of harmony to the galaxy. But the Rebels were essentially people who had been pushed too far and were ready to fight back using any means necessary. In just about any organization ever created there are those who are seen as leaders, those who are soldiers or followers, and those who are the essential problem-solvers that do the dirty work that others know next to nothing about, or condone because it works in their organization’s favor.
But Andor already appears to be doubling down on that belief since it’s kind of apparent that the Empire has, in its serious lack of wisdom, done little to nothing to appease the many systems that rely on its rule. It’s a bit tough to think on such a galactic scale since the current human scope is bound to our own world, but in Star Wars it’s been clear for years that many planets and entire systems rely on a sense of order that can bring alliances and benefits that might otherwise not be available. But the trick is that allowing the Empire to exist as it does, especially in the hands of a Sith Lord, is like letting the bully run the playground.
Not only will the bully have yes-men and women that will follow their every whim for their own reasons, but they will tend to inspire others to stand up and say ‘enough’. In nearly every situation where one force is dominant, there will eventually come a time when those who tire of the status quo will rise up and make it known that they’ve put up with too much and are ready to strike back. Andor appears to be a show that will depict the people finally sowing the seeds of rebellion and the desire to create an uprising that will eventually become the Rebellion. This was already seen in Episode III after all, as Bail Organa stood out as an individual that values peace and order over the kind of iron-fisted control that the Empire brings. But one thing that will be interesting to see is that the Rebellion, even in its infancy, isn’t bound to be something that’s bound to be that benevolent. Fighting against an enemy such as the Empire isn’t always about being noble and upright, it’s about who can be the nastiest rat in the pile, and who’s going to be willing to do what it takes to get things done.
This is one reason why revering the Rebellion is a bit hypocritical since the truth is that while they do stand for justice and liberty of all beings, their hands are just as bloody, dirty, and grimy as anyone else’s, meaning that for all their high-minded ideals, they’re not much better since their desired peace is built upon the backs and bodies of those who had to give everything to bring the peace they desired. Rooting for the Rebellion has been easy for years since the Empire is usually upfront with a lot of the travesties that they cause and the Rebel Alliance has usually stood firm as they do their best to stand against the Empire at every turn. But when allowed to see behind the scenes how the Rebellion works, it becomes kind of obvious that there are those within the Rebellion that are more than comfortable with terminating people when they feel the need to help the cause, and don’t have any qualms about pulling the trigger. In this light, the Rebellion is a group of vigilantes seeking to convince others that the means justify the ends when the truth is that they’re not quite as innocent as they like to think.
But sacrificing the few to save the many appears to be the agenda of the Rebellion at times, and it’s not tough at all to see this as a necessity since trying to save everyone isn’t always a possibility. But with the Andor series, it does look as though things are going to kick off in a way that will make it clear that the Rebellion is going to rise out of frustration and a desire to fight back, as one would expect.