Rejected From Service Dog Training, Leo Brings Random Items And Joy To His Owner

When Samantha Welborn first heard about Leo, a Labrador Retriever who had failed his service dog training, she didn’t think she was ready to adopt again. She had recently lost her beloved dog and was still grieving when a friend told her about Leo – a friendly, energetic lab who hadn’t passed his final tests and was in need of a home. At first, she hesitated. The loss was still too fresh. But when she finally met Leo, everything changed. The moment he bounded up to her, full of enthusiasm and love, it was as if he already knew she needed him.

Meet Leo, the lab who didn’t become a service dog – but brings joy (and random items) to his owner every day

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Leo had been trained to assist people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), learning how to recognize emotional changes and respond with calm reassurance

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Despite his impressive skills, Leo had one little flaw – he was just “too” enthusiastic

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

His habit of jumping up to greet everyone with pure joy made his trainers realize he wasn’t the right fit for the job

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

While that trait may have cost him his service dog certification, it’s exactly what made his new owner, Samantha, fall in love with him

Image credits: samanthawelborn

From the moment he came home, Leo made it his mission to “help” in his own unique way

Image credits: samanthawelborn

He has a special talent for bringing Samantha random household items – sometimes incredibly useful, sometimes completely out of place

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Once, he proudly trotted over with a bottle of foot powder and lay on his back, as if asking her to use it

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Other times, he’s brought her ribbons, makeup bags, or even unpacked her suitcase before a trip

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

In addition to fetching random items, Leo has mastered the art of nudging – a skill he learned during his service dog training

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Now, he uses it in his own adorable way to let Samantha know when he wants something, whether it’s a toy, a treat, or simply a little extra attention

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Image credits: samanthawelborn

“Leo still tries so hard to be helpful,” Samantha shared with a laugh. “He’s also just the most loyal, loving companion I’ve ever had”

Image credits: samanthawelborn

