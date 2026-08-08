Leni Klum Finally Addressed Repeated Backlash Over Her Intimate Lingerie Shoots With Mom Heidi Klum

Leni Klum has finally spoken in detail about the criticism she and her mother, Heidi Klum, have faced for modeling lingerie together.
The backlash first began in 2022, when the mother-daughter duo appeared in their first Intimissimi campaign shortly after Leni turned 18.
Since then, nearly every campaign they have done together has sparked online debate, with some calling the shoots inappropriate while others defended them.
Leni Klum shared how Heidi’s confidence made her feel comfortable in her own body
Now 22, Leni has become one of Intimissimi’s regular faces and has appeared in several lingerie campaigns for the Italian brand.
Speaking to Daily Front Row, she said posing in lingerie no longer makes her nervous.
“I’m very comfortable in my body.”
She said that confidence came from the way she was raised.
“Growing up with a mom who was comfortable with her body made it easy for me to be comfortable with my body.”
Leni recalled that she was only 18 when she filmed her first Intimissimi campaign with Heidi.
Although she felt nervous at first, having her mother beside her made a big difference.
“I was always a little nervous at first, so it was great to have her on set.”
She also revealed that her very first German Vogue cover in 2021 actually made her much more anxious than posing in lingerie.
“I was so scared. I was freaking out on the morning of it.”
The photos themselves were not what worried her most.
Instead, she was nervous about giving her first interview.
“I was grateful my mom was there,” she said.
“I think I was more nervous for the interview part because I had never spoken to a journalist before. It wasn’t just posing in front of the camera.”
She even revealed that Heidi stayed beside her throughout the interview. “Luckily, my mom held my hand the whole time.”
Leni further revealed that she and Heidi are best friends away from the cameras
Leni described her relationship with Heidi as much more than mother and daughter.
She added, “We’re best friends.”
Leni also revealed that they talk and FaceTime every day and constantly send each other photos.
At the same time, she admitted Heidi can sometimes be an embarrassing mom.
Leni laughed that she would often send her mother unreleased photos from upcoming campaigns, only for Heidi to post them on Instagram before they were supposed to go public.
“I’ve sent her photos in the past and tell her that this isn’t out yet … and she’ll post them on her stories. Now I don’t send them to her anymore,” she shared.
Even with Heidi’s habit of sharing too much, Leni clarified that she enjoys working alongside her mother and feels supported whenever they are together on set.
Leni and Heidi’s first lingerie campaign in 2022 immediately sparked criticism
The controversy began in October 2022 when Heidi and Leni appeared together in their first Intimissimi lingerie campaign.
The campaign was promoted as a celebration of “self-confidence,” and the bond between a mother and daughter.
However, many viewers felt uncomfortable seeing them modeling lingerie together.
“Mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick,” said one netizen, while another wrote, “Se*ualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird.”
The backlash became so widespread that the lingerie campaign remained a talking point long after it was released.
Apparently, the debate surrounding the campaign did not end after the first shoot
Heidi and Leni returned for more Intimissimi shoots in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, with each campaign sparking criticism.
One campaign showed the pair modeling matching lace lingerie.
Their latest campaign showcased coordinated pink lace sets, with Heidi wearing a bright pink b*a and thong. At the same time, Leni modeled lighter pink lingerie decorated with embroidered cherries, as reported by Bored Panda.
Again, many online users questioned the concept. One said, “Creepy,” while another wrote, “Very inappropriate.”
Others said they did not like “the vibe” of the campaign.
At times, Heidi reportedly disabled comments on social media posts after the backlash became overwhelming.
Despite the recoil, plenty of fans defended the duo.
One supporter commented, “Her daughter is beautiful. They both rock that pink lingerie and own the photoshoot with their beauty and confidence.”
This is not the first time Leni has addressed the negative comments
Shortly after the first lingerie campaign in 2022, she admitted she barely looked at the online reaction.
“I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,” she told Page Six during Heidi’s annual Halloween party in November 2022.
Instead, she chose to focus on her experience during the shoot. “I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great.”
More recently, she told Glamour Germany that she has learned not to let online criticism affect her.
“I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it.”
She added, “You simply have no influence on this and must not focus too much on the negative.”
Leni even joked that many critical comments are written in German, making them easier to ignore.
“Most comments are in German, and I don’t understand many of them properly. Of course, that also helps.”
Apart from Leni, Heidi has also defended the campaigns several times over the years
Heidi has repeatedly said that her family’s attitude toward n*dity and body confidence is very different from how some people view it.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together.’ But for us? I’m proud of my daughter.”
She explained that being open about her body has always been normal in her household.
“I’ve always been very open with my body.”
Heidi added that growing up in Europe shaped her outlook.
“I’m European… my kids don’t know me any other way.”
“It’s for lingerie shoot not Playboy,” wrote one netizen
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