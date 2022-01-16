In the world of reality TV judges, Simon Cowell is easily one of the most notorious. Known for his dry sense of humor and snide remarks, Simon has a reputation for being very critical. However, it appears that he also has a soft side that only a select few people get to see. One of those people is his now fiance, Lauren Silverman. After years of being together, the two recently got engaged after Simon popped the question while they were on vacation in Barbados. Though most people know Lauren Silverman best for her relationship with Cowell, there is a lot more to her than many realize. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lauren Silverman.
1. She And Simon Cowell Met in Barbados
Getting engaged on a beautiful island is a special moment for anyone, but it was extra special for Simon and Lauren because that’s where they met. While we don’t know the exact details of their first encounter, it appears that they met while they were both vacationing in Barbados back in 2004.
2. She Is Almost 20 Years Younger Than Simon Cowell
Many people like to date people who are their age or close to it, but that is not the reality for Lauren and Simon. Lauren is 44 years old while Simon is 62. While an 18 year age gap would be too much for some people, it doesn’t seem to bother Lauren or Simon. That said, it is actually kind of hard to believe that Simon is already in his 60s.
3. She Was Married Before
Lauren’s marriage to Simon will be her second. In fact, her relationship with Simon began as an affair during her first marriage. Lauren was previously married to Andrew Silverman who was a friend of Simon’s. The two officially divorced in 2013. Since then, Simon has expressed remorse over the way his relationship with Lauren started. According to an article from the Mirror, Simon said, “It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened.”
4. She Likes Her Privacy
Oftentimes when someone is in a relationship with a person in the public eye, they often get brought into the spotlight, too. While it is true that Lauren is often spotted out in public with Simon, she isn’t the kind of person who likes being in the spotlight. Instead, she has remained very low-key over the years.
5. She Is From The United States
It’s no secret that Simon Cowell was born and raised in the UK, but the same can’t be said for Lauren. She is originally from the United States and it appears that she was raised in New York City. The couple currently splits their time between the UK and the United States.
6. She Comes From A Wealthy Family
Being with Simon isn’t the first time that Lauren has been around someone with money. She actually comes from a well-to-do family. Although little is known about her family or her upbringing, we do know that Lauren’s father is a real estate investor named Steven Davis.
7. She Used To Be on Social Media
Lauren doesn’t have any social media profiles at the moment, but that wasn’t always the case. It appears that she used to be fairly active on social media for several years. However, she decided to deactivate her profiles after news broke that she and Simon were having an affair. There’s nothing to indicate that she plans on coming back.
8. She Has a Great Sense Of Style
From what we can tell, Lauren doesn’t have any connections to the fashion industry but she always looks like she’s ready for the runway. She seems to have an interest in fashion and it’s clear that she has a great eye for putting outfits together. It’s clear that she loves expressing her personality through her clothes and she isn’t afraid to wear bold colors and patterns.
9. She Is A Proud Mom
In addition to being a soon-to-be wife, Lauren is also a dedicated mother. She has a teenage son from her first marriage as well as a son that she shares with Simon. At one point, the couple discussed wanting to have another baby together, but it’s unclear whether that’s still in their plans.
10. She Studied At Tufts University
Even though little is known about Lauren outside of her relationship with Simon Cowell, several sources have reported that she attended Tufts University in Massachusetts. Unfortunately, there is no information on when she graduated or what she majored in.