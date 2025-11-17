50 Times Doing Laundry Got Extra Exciting And Ended In These Happy Accidents

by

This is a quick reminder to not forget to do your laundry today. This is also another quick reminder that not everything is washing-machine-and-dryer friendly.

To save you the trouble of finding that out for yourself, the lovely folks at Bored Panda have compiled this listicle to showcase all the nightmarish things that can happen if you don’t watch what you’re throwing into the wash. Or just nightmarish things that can happen, period. Washing machines do be evil like that sometimes.

#1 Shrunk My Favorite Top But There Was A Silver Lining

Image source: Far-Ad3429

#2 Our Dryer Was Making A Strange Noise. My Mom Took It Apart And Collected The Contents

Image source: THORneedsANOTHER

#3 My Mom Has This Hanging Above The Dryer In Her Laundry Room

Image source: Sn34kyMofo

#4 Freaking Cat Shut Off The Washing Machine Mid-Cycle

Image source: hawkrew

#5 This Is What Happens When You Don’t Separate Your Colors And Whites

Image source: t.r.a.shh

#6 My Daughter Used Markers To Put “Makeup” On Her Dolls. I Tried To Wash Them. Cinderella Had An Especially Rough Night

Image source: stephidabefida5

#7 David Bowie Cushion And Dog Blanket In Washing Machine

Image source: Douglasqqq

#8 I’ve Accidentally Shrunk My Husband’s Jacket. Husband For Scale

Image source: gielind

#9 My Cat Knocked Over 2 Gallons Of Laundry Detergent Onto The Floor While I Was At Work (My Floor Is Not Blue, It’s White)

Image source: Cadyus

#10 My Wife Opened A Washing Machine Full Of Towels And Found It Just Like This After The Cycle

Image source: Rittmeister7

#11 My Mom Washed My Favorite Sweater

Image source: PhilEshaDeLox

#12 Putting Towels Covered In Dish Washing Liquid Into A Washing Machine Was A Bad Idea

Image source: WitotU

#13 Washing Machine Decided To Eat Itself

Image source: nomaddd79

#14 My Grandmother Accidentally Put One Of Her Leather Gloves In The Washing Machine

Image source: besteella

#15 Over Two Months Of Laundry Has Generated Thirty Two Unmatched Socks. How?

Image source: colemanjanuary

#16 I Don’t Think I Had To Wash That

Image source: BugsyShort

#17 My Wife Left A Pen In Her Pants’ Pocket

Image source: Crrrrraig

#18 There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This

Image source: No-Self7717

#19 My New Roommate Was Complaining About Her Dryer Not Working Very Well, So I Checked The Lint Trap. Coin For Size Reference

Image source: Mofat_

#20 Received On March 13th. Washed And Dried On March 17th. Fastest $205 I’ve Ever Lost

Image source: CatDadMilhouse

#21 I Can’t Do My Laundry At My Apartment Because The Internet Is Down

Image source: Hot_Local_Single

#22 My Wife Said She Had Something Crazy To Show Me After We Ate Lunch

Image source: bigandy1105

#23 Washing Machine Moved A Few Inches While Washing And Now The Door Won’t Open. Help

Image source: vampirethursday

#24 This Is Why I Can’t Have Nice Things. Two-Week-Old Oversized Jumper Now Fits My Two-Year-Old Because I Accidentally Washed It In The Machine

Image source: thekatelawler

#25 My Amazing Boyfriend Tried To Help Out By Putting The Wet Blackout Curtains In The Dryer On High. I Love Him

Image source: TheCatWranglerX

#26 Don’t Wash A Blanket With A Fitted Sheet. Still Suffering From PTSD From The Sound

Image source: DocMock

#27 Our Washer Decided To Become A Smoke Machine

Image source: Linolas9

#28 Putting These Shoes In The Dryer Was A Bad Idea

Image source: Bmchris44

#29 6 Pieces Of Clothing Knotting In The Dryer

Image source: Commander_Meat

#30 Half Of These Pants Shrunk In The Wash

Image source: vestahound

#31 Anyone Else Have To Remove Their Washer Agitator Because They Washed A New Box Of Staples, Or Is It Just Me?

Image source: kungfoofighter80

#32 Let’s Just Say That We Ended Up With Very Clean Laundry Room Floor. And Yes, I’m An Idiot

Image source: lyricmeowmeow

#33 Put Our Clothes In The Communal Dryer. They Came Out With Someone’s Dog Hair On Everything

Image source: CheekyLilKunt

#34 Missed My Pocket Knife In The Laundry

Image source: paramedTX

#35 Doing Laundry Is Exhausting

Image source: BaxterTheMoose

#36 The Soap Jug Fell To The Floor In The Laundry Room

Image source: LemonLawsforPeople

#37 Forgetting To Remove Paper From Your Pocket Before Doing The Laundry

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Tried To Wash My Pillows. They Exploded And Filled My Washing Machine With Sticky Blue And Green Pillow Fluff

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Accidentally Forgot My Fiancée’s Favorite Stuffed Animal In The Clothes While Doing Laundry, I’m In For A Rough Night

Image source: _BARONVOND3LTA

#40 Somehow Chucked A Dirty Nappy In The Washing Machine This Morning

Image source: couldntdecidemyname

#41 My Neighbor Is Doing Some Laundry

Image source: Tom-o-matic

#42 A Brand New Full-Size Spiral Notebook In A Load Of Darks (Pic Taken After 2nd Wash)

Image source: LoIIip0p

#43 Guess Who Forgot Car Keys In The Jeans’ Pocket… On A Laundry Day

Image source: madmakeror1

#44 My Clothes Were Ripped To Shreds Because The Laundry Machine Shattered

Image source: Buzzy009

#45 My Girlfriend Washed My Wool Sweater

Image source: McAWESOMEMAN

#46 Guess I Didn’t Need To Watch TV Tonight

Image source: marefo

#47 Boyfriend Tried To Wash A Pillow

Image source: splanderson

#48 Did The Laundry Today. Dryer Caught On Fire 30 Minutes Later

Image source: Doom-M

#49 My Pillow Exploded In The Dryer

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Found This In The Washing Machine In My Building

Image source: MonkyThrowPoop

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
