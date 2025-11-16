21 Photos I Took Around The World

by

My name is Ray Holland and I was based in Osaka, Japan for 23 years (1981 – 2004). Now, having spent the last 20 years of my life back here in Cambridge, I am planning to spend the final quarter of my life back in Japan, with my young family.

After studying photography here in the U.K., I originally went to Japan to photograph Asia and send the images back to a color library in London. I then took a job as an assistant in the largest commercial photography studio in Osaka (Yamagishi Studio) where I learned more in three months than in three years at photography college (Farnham, Surrey). Studio work taught me how to re-create natural light (much brighter than the U.K.) needed for interiors (kitchens), fashion, and catalog work. We began to anticipate the photographer’s style and usually set up the lighting before he took control. We kept a watchful eye on the subject in case something needed correcting. A hair over the model’s face would have us competing to rush in front of the camera and ‘blow’ it away. No Photoshop then and no allowance for mistakes. No digital photography.

#1 Itami Airport, Osaka, Japan

Before the large new Kansai airport was built

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#2 Kobe Festival, Japan

Father and son

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#3 Rice Planting Festival, Osaka Suburbs

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#4 Summer Festival, Kobe, Japan

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#5 Osaka Aquarium, Osaka, Japan

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#6 Summer Festival, Osaka, Japan

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#7 Summer Festival, Kobe, Japan

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#8 Sea Gypsies, Phuket, Thailand

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#9 Bali

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#10

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#11

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#12 East Coast Of The U.k

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#13 Phuket, Thailand

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#14 Catching A Yawn!

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#15 Rupert

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#16 Gamelan, Bali

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#17 East Coast Of U.k

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#18 Fushimi Inari Shrine, Kyoto

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#19 Phuket

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#20 Bali

21 Photos I Took Around The World

#21 London

21 Photos I Took Around The World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Hobby? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Over 100 Artists “Shine The Light” For An Art Exhibit
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Animaniacs Jurassic Park Spoof to Mark Their Return
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2020
Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Autumn Breakfast (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Top Five Biggest “It’s About Time” Moments in Oscars History
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2017
“The Weirdness Of Life Told Through Comics”: 30 New Comics By “Kamping Chicken”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.