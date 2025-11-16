People Online Are Applauding This Woman For Laughing In Her Mom’s Friend’s Face When She Tried To Send Her To Her Room

Having a childish appearance when you are all grown up can lead to funny misunderstandings like being given a child’s menu at a restaurant or having to show your ID when going to watch a movie. Usually, they are harmless although it could get quite annoying.
There are some circumstances when it can get more awkward than that. A Reddit user with the username throwaway372828282 experienced it firsthand and offended her mom’s friend because she mistook her for a teenager and now wonders if her reaction to it was inappropriate.
This 25 Y.O. was mistaken for a teenager and her mom’s friend told her to go to her room, which made her burst into laughter in the woman’s face
The Original Poster (OP) is 25 years old and she has two younger half-brothers of the ages 7 and 11. She doesn’t get along with her mom and doesn’t even speak to her because she has her number blocked but she realized that when she moved out of the family home 7 years ago, she left her birth certificate behind and she wanted it back.
She contacted her mom over this and she told her daughter that the birth certificate wasn’t in the house. The OP assumed that it must have been lost in the move although there was a part of her that believed her mom was lying.
The OP had to go to her mother’s house to take back her birth certificate she forgot while moving out 7 years ago
A few days before writing the story, the OP ran into her mom in the supermarket and it turned out that the document was somewhere in the house after all and she could pick it up. So they agreed on a day and time that she could arrive at the house.
When the OP came to the house, the mom suddenly realized she needed to attend a friend’s funeral and needed her oldest daughter to look after her siblings. The OP refused as she already had plans and came only for the certificate. However, she did stay for 10 minutes to wait for her mom’s friend to show up and babysit the children.
As soon as she came through the door, the mom was already leaving for a friend’s funeral and asked her daughter to look after her half-siblings
In the comments, the OP revealed that it wasn’t that she hated her half-brothers, but she didn’t feel love towards them either. She didn’t want to have contact with her mother and talking with her brothers would involve that, so for her own sanity, she decided to cut off family ties altogether.
She mentioned that her mom was toxic and manipulative. She didn’t even believe in the funeral story and guessed that it was made up, although she couldn’t come up with a reason why her mom would lie about it. Also, she had her own plans on her day off so she wasn’t in the mood of taking care of strangers.
The OP wasn’t going to do that but was willing to stay until her mom’s friend arrived
When she did, the friend berated the OP for not helping her mom and told her to go to her room for talking back
The friend who actually arrived after 10 minutes was very disappointed in the OP for not helping her mother and when she explained that she didn’t want to spend her day off work with someone’s children, she was told to go to her room.
The 25-year-old couldn’t contain her laughter when she heard this as it sounded quite ridiculous and was about to leave as she found the document she came there for when the mom’s friend asked where she was going.
She said that she was doing what she was told and was going to her apartment where her room is because she is not a child and doesn’t want to be talked to like that.
The OP just laughed and was pretty sassy while saying she wasn’t a child, which later caused her mom to send some angry messages about being rude to her friend
The mom was quite mad at her daughter for giving attitude to her friend and after thinking about it, the OP admitted that she looks young and is very short, on top of that, her half-siblings are young, so it was easy to assume that she was a teenager as well. And because the friend was asked to babysit the children, that’s what she was trying to do.
People in the comments didn’t think that the OP did something wrong. They actually admired that she dared to say what she said and stood up for herself. A lot of them considered the friend’s language to be inappropriate instead of hers.
What do you think about the interaction? Do you think the OP should have been nicer to the mom’s friend and explained that she is no longer a child without the attitude? Or do you think that the friend was stepping over the line with her tone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Most redditors believed that the OP’s response was appropriate for the situation and admired her wit
