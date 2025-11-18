“Please Do Not Feed The Employees”: 50 Signs At Workplaces That Left People Less Than Motivated

At this point, we all know that it’s a red flag if your employer claims “you’re all family.” But it’s also not great if they decide to treat their workers like machines rather than humans.

It’s no secret that the workplace has been becoming increasingly toxic in recent years. And one way that bosses love making their employees feel uncomfortable is by posting insulting messages for them.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find some of the worst notes companies and employers have published in their workplaces, so we’ve gathered the most shocking ones down below. Good luck scrolling through this list without becoming infuriated, and keep reading to find a conversation with anti-capitalism expert James Foster, who runs Metapolitic on Facebook and Instagram!

#1 My Job Threatened To Withhold My Paycheck To Ensure No One Left Early; I Responded Accordingly

Image source: ClayShooter262

#2 Nice Sign I Saw

Image source: Massive_Yak_8360

#3 Only In America Would A Restaurant Display On The Wall That They Don’t Pay Their Staff Enough To Live On

Image source: M7plusoneequalsm8

#4 I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This Prize For My Good Work

Image source: No-Satisfaction-749

#5 Recently Posted At Work

My boss makes a dollar, I make a dime. That’s why I poop on company time.

Image source: Appropriate-Train-57

#6 Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On A Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

Image source: MrHatesThisWebsite

#7 “Time Theft”

The managerial mindset. Why not ask why someone would do such a thing, instead of putting up signs all around the bathroom?
All the managers here are jerks who rarely respect my 30-minute break time, let alone be kind or empathetic.
If I’ve learned anything working in food service or any job, it’s that unhappy workers are unproductive workers.

Image source: DeathlessQuotient

#8 This Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Place I Worked For A Month

One of the worst places I’ve worked. Super short-staffed, managers are buddies with the crew, always had issues with pay. Was only there a month before I left. Glad I’m not employed there anymore.

Image source: tortilini-houdini

#10 A Sign In My Hospital Reminding Nurses To Bill Patients For A Pillow. Yeah USA

Image source: Phreakie

#11 I’m Probably Going To Be Fired For This, But I Don’t Care

Image source: Cherry_P0pper

#12 This Sign

Image source: -CherryByte-

#13 Injury At Work

Hello. I work at a Subway franchise in a small town in Tennessee. Tonight, my hand got crushed under the glass that separates the food and customers. I was instructed to go to the walk-in clinic if it was open, and if it wasn’t, to just go tomorrow morning. My supervisor said I could not go to the ER because she would get in trouble. I went to the clinic and they took the info from my supervisor, and the entire clinic staff thought the entire situation was sketchy. They put me in a splint for now and said to come back in the morning because the x-ray tech had already gone home. Apparently it is not being filed as worker’s compensation, and instead the office (for this chain of franchises) will pay the bill in cash. My supervisor couldn’t even find any injury forms and said the general manager has never trained her on what to do in this situation. I’m scared to talk to my general manager tomorrow, because I’m worried I’ll be tricked into making Subway more responsible.

Image source: petalios

#14 Sign Posted At A Local Dollar General. Good For Them

Image source: exoenigma

#15 Wanted To Share What My Boss Has Been Hanging In The Break Room

Image source: mashbrook37

#16 So This Is The Sign Posted On The Bathroom Door At Work Today

Image source: Sir_Garbus

#17 Local Subway Had This Posted On Their Door, I Ask The Manager What The Starting Pay Is And He Couldn’t Give Me A Straight Answer

Image source: Garlic_Sause

#18 The Place My Girlfriend Works At Just Posted This Sign In Their Break Room. The Company Had Record Profits Last Year

Image source: harveytheham

#19 This Sign At A Chain Pizza Place Left A Bad Taste In My Mouth

Image source: blakleafeon

#20 A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day

Image source: AutismAsylum

#21 Boss Wrote “Thief” On My Check

Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I sucked it up. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had “THIEF” boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?

Image source: OriginalNotice7957

#22 Charging Your Phone Is Theft Of Electricity, Apparently

Image source: ketchupandsalt77

#23 Popular Sandwich Chain Had This Tip Sign

I saw this, this weekend. I was shocked, to say the least. It’s a popular sandwich chain that has over 200 locations in the US. Not sure what to do, but I did give them a cash tip in the moment. DFW, TX was where I saw this nonsense. Thoughts on what I should do next to help the employees? Or do I let them do something? Not looking to get anyone canned, even though their owner is clearly a POS.

Image source: shibbyman342

#24 Saw This Sign At McDonald’s And Thought It Belonged Here

Image source: honeygar

#25 My First Job Has Crazy Fees

Image source: thumbsup7up10

#26 Punishment For Talking About Wages

Image source: ThanosRuler555

#27 This Sign Posted At Our Shop. Don’t They Know I Need At Least 3 Days Off A Month For My Mental Health

Image source: sleepybot0524

#28 I Have No Words

Image source: SlingshotSweatpants

#29 Recent “Sweat Pledge” My Wife Was Asked To Sign Before Employment

Image source: Casbaxter

#30 The Most Toxic Thing I’ve Ever Seen Hanging On An Office Wall

Image source: MiaaaPazzz

#31 Is This Even Legal In USA?

Image source: Fort__Waffle

#32 I’m So Done With This Petty, Stupid Garbage

Image source: doughnutsprinks_

#33 $90,000,000 In Sales And This Target Store Rewarded The Workers With Cupcakes. Yes, Cupcakes

Image source: UnionDrip

#34 We Got A New District Manager

I honestly liked my work environment up until now. We got switched to a different district, so now we have a different district manager. I get that everything on here is pretty much industry standard at this point, but she really gets the point across that we are not people to her. She’s worse in person.

Image source: Remote-Acadia4581

#35 Posted On All The Operating Room Doors Today

Image source: mykarachi_Ur_jabooty

#36 Dollar General Management With An Inspiring Message To Staff

Image source: Whadyagot

#37 My Local Denny’s Has This Sign In Plain View

Pretty aggressive sign at my local Denny’s posted right behind the counter. Been here 15 minutes and already heard a worker complain about being shorted a day on their paycheck. No wonder it’s always short-staffed.

Image source: ParteesHere

#38 CFO Hung This Up

They gave everyone the option to either come in when the building didn’t have clean water and just clean, or stay home. Most people chose to stay home. They were really mad, so many people didn’t volunteer to come in, despite the fact that they “gave us the option”.
This was also after they refused to pay us after we had no water at all and made us use sick time or take it unpaid to cover it.

Image source: macdennism

#39 Saw This Posted On The Schedule After A Coworker Called Out Sick. Is This Even Legal?

Image source: OkDelivery4270

#40 Employees Need A Doctor’s Note To Eat At Work

Image source: MiladyWillDo

#41 When My Grandfather Passed Away, My Boss Asked For A Funeral Note. What Is A Funeral Note?

Image source: snaresht

#42 Is This Even Legal? Stopped At A Restaurant For Lunch And Saw This Sign In The Employee Area

Image source: Cheek_Sorry

#43 This Sign At My Work. They Will Charge Staff For Anything As Minimal As A Broken Ice Cream Cone

Image source: whatthef__ck

#44 I Saw a Bunch Of These Signs In The Checkout Area Of Home Depot. Because Uncomfortable Employees Work Harder

Image source: IamtheRealDill

#45 Defacing “Motivational” Propaganda Posted By Management. Removed Within 24 Hours

Image source: Gyushi

#46 This Is The Sign Outside HR Today

Image source: winsockie

#47 Surely It Has Nothing To Do With $2.17 Per Hour And No Benefits. Oh, And Please Make Sure You Pay My Staff For Me And Tip

Image source: KingdomCulture

#48 A Thoughtful Message From Management

Image source: BikeGlass2335

#49 Gross “Do Not Sit Unless You Have Doc. Note”

Image source: MosiahJasper

#50 When I Used To Work At This Fast-Food Restaurant, They Hung This Sign Up. I Took A Snapchat Of It And Talked To Management

Image source: The_Bovine_Manifesto

