Photographer Captured The Last 2 Northern White Rhinos And The People Who Protect Them (18 Pics)

There are only two northern white rhinos left on Earth. Both are female. Fatu and Najin live at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where a dedicated team of rangers and caretakers looks after them every day.
American photographer Mital Patel’s series The Caretakers, winner of All About Photo’s September 2026 Solo Exhibition competition, offers an intimate look at this extraordinary place and the people who have made caring for these animals part of their daily lives.
Fatu and Najin cannot simply be returned to the wild. They have never known it. Instead, they live within the conservancy, protected by rangers who have spent years learning their habits and moods, understanding their different behaviors and recognizing the sounds that matter.
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Patel photographed Ol Pejeta over several visits, gradually observing not only the two rhinos but also the quiet routine that surrounds them.
“What struck me most wasn’t the grief of it, though that’s there, but the ordinary daily persistence of the people who show up,” Patel explains. “They walk alongside these animals in the morning. They sit near them at dusk. They do this because someone has to, and they decided it would be them.”
That sense of persistence is at the heart of The Caretakers. Rather than presenting the rhinos simply as symbols of extinction or loss, Patel’s photographs bring the story down to a more personal scale. Fatu and Najin are individual animals, known by name and cared for by people who have developed an intimate understanding of them.
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The photographs reveal moments of companionship, vigilance and routine. A ranger walking beside a rhino. A quiet moment spent nearby. The physical presence of people whose work may rarely make headlines but is essential to the animals’ survival.
The series also invites us to consider what conservation looks like beyond the dramatic images of endangered species. Sometimes it is made up of repetition: showing up each morning, paying attention, staying close and continuing the work even when the future remains uncertain.
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There is an undeniable sadness in knowing that Fatu and Najin are the last two northern white rhinos. But Patel’s photographs do not dwell solely on that tragedy. Instead, they document the human commitment surrounding them — the people who have chosen to spend their days protecting two animals that have become irreplaceable.
“These photographs are a record of that,” Patel says. “Not the last rhinos as symbol or metaphor, but as specific animals in a specific place, with specific people who know them by name.”
Through The Caretakers, Mital Patel shifts our attention from extinction as an abstract idea to the everyday reality of caring for two living beings. The series is ultimately a quiet portrait of responsibility, connection and persistence — and of the people who continue to show up.
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