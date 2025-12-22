24 Last-Minute White Elephant Gifts You Might Struggle To Let Go Of

After weeks of perfectly curating the perfect Christmas haul, you might think the rush is over. Until the sudden realisation that you have missed one crucial part of the puzzle. Your contribution to the white elephant gift exchange.
This used to be a harmless little exchange with novelties no one really wants, but now, this is just as important as the main event! Luckily, we have you covered with some fabulous white elephant picks that are sure to have people switching and swapping untill they land one of these coveted items.
#1 Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens Say Exactly What’s On Your Mind
Review: “They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen.” – Shannon Smith
Shannon Smith
#2 What’s The Matter? Cat Hook’s Got Your Clothes?
Review: “This cute and because I love cats it makes me laugh as I had what I called an acrobat for a cat.” – Pam

#3 The Art Aficionado In Your Life Will Either Love Or Hate This Tasteful Cat Art
Review: “My new favorite wall art! I love it! I named the cat Tiffany and she’s drinking a meowtini.” – Snooze
Snooze
#4 There Is Only One Way To Read Harry Potter For The Tenth Time And Thats Under The Golden Glow Of This Snitch Reading Light
Review: “I’m a Potter Fan so this was so cute for my room to read by. Has a couple settings and is sturdy!” – sandra hansen

#5 Toilet Paper Gets A Hilarious Woolly Disguise When It Stacks Up On This Sheep Toilet Paper Holder
Review: “These 3 sheep are a perfect bathroom decor to disuse up any bathroom! They are so cute and fun, and ready to put together.” – Amanda Woodson
Amanda Woodson
#6 Snoop Dogg’s From Crook To Cook Cookbook Has Been Blazing Its Way Up The “Most Wished For” Lists This Holiday
Review: “I bought this as a gift and flipped through it upon opening. It’s fantastic, funny, and the recipes look and sound great. My husband will love it.” – JDN

#7 This Star Projecting Galaxy Night Light Might Be The Closest Most Of Us Get To The Mars 2030 Mission
Review: “I bought this for my toddlers room and they love it. I like it too. All the different color options is great. I love that the positioning is adjustable. Definitely recommend.” – Amanda B
Amanda B
#8 It Will Be A Nice Change Of Pace To Blame The Mr. Predicto Fortune Telling Ball Instead Of Mercury
Review: “The kiddos love playing with Mr. Predicto! I found the best way to settle disagreements between the kids. This size is as big as a fist so it is easy to put on the shelves.” – Albert B.
Albert B.
We totally understand if half your cart is now just items you want for yourself. Because, honestly, same. But think of all the happy faces gathered around the Christmas tree when they open one of these gems. That’s what its all about at the end of the day!
#9 Whether You Are Working With Bad Lighting Or Heading To A Rave In 1999, These Flashlight Gloves Have You Covered
Review: “I got these for my husband, because he used to do work with a headlight or big yellow work light hang under the hood, but he loves so much better. They’re flexible and comfy to wear, so he finds himself using them for the smallest of tasks to changing the oil. Great Christmas gift!” – Mary Anne
Charles L.
#10 Silent Nights Don’t Have To Be Deadly If You Manage To Snag This Holiday Poo-Pourri Before Your Uncle Heads To The Bathroom For Round Two
Review: “Perfect for travel! It is not too strong, but does the job well.” – Corinne H.

#11 These Andy Warhol Soup Can Puzzles Are A True Work Of Art At Your Fingertips
Review: “Great for gifts & we enjoyed one too!” – anonymously, so
anonymously, so
#12 If Talking To Your Plants Make Them Grow Better, You Might As Well Up The Game With Some Plant Name Badges
Review: “Giving 5 stars because it’s a good set, great size for most plants, comes with the marker, and just clever in general. However… it’s REALLY hard to read the “hello my name is” part on the yellow ones. In the product picture it looks like a darker yellow but in reality the yellow is almost a lemon yellow color which makes the white text difficult to see. If knock off a half star for that if I could but didn’t think it warranted a full star.” – Catherine
Catherine
#13 If Your Books Are Just Going To Stand On The Shelf, At Least Let Them Look Cute With Some Sprouting Bookmarks
Review: “I got these as a gift for someone and they are so cute that I may need to order some for myself! They work really well. They’re soft, flexible, and small. Really happy with these!” – D. Leopard

#14 Cluck Your Way To Comfort With This Egg-Cellent Chickenleg Socks
Review: “These showed up and I instantly started cracking up. Put them on and chased my toddler around the house while she screamed(she was laughing too, it was a good time not a traumatizing time). I’m so excited for leg day. 10/10 would order again.” – Jamie
Jamie
#15 Your Nachos Will Get The Prehistoric Treatment With This Nachosaurus
Review: “My nephew got a kick out of this. Made his day. Made well too!” – Amazon Customer

#16 The Book Of Unusual Knowledge Might Just Make You The Most Interesting Person In The Room
Review: “It’s waaaaay thicker then I thought it would be but surprisingly very light! Love they sectioned the categories in chapters like “crime” “history” etc. I also like that I can literally just open the book at random and just start reading which is perfect for those odd 5-10minutes you need to kill.” – Bunny
Bunny
And if you can’t loosen your grip on these epic gifts, just pretend you didn’t know who brought them and steal them back for yourself. Grinchy? Sure. But with all the chaos during the white elephant exchange, no one will notice! Your secret is safe with us.
#17 This Have A Nice Day Mug Hides A Special Little Message At The Bottom… Guess Which Finger Its Holding Up?
Review: “Purchased this as a gift for a family member, they loved it obviously. Very well made.” – bob
Priscilla C.
#18 Unleash Your Inner Bob Ross And Find Serenity In This Tiny But Mighty Paint By Number Mini Bob Ross Edition That’ll Make You Say, “Happy Little Trees, Everywhere!”
Review: “This is perfect for what I wanted to go with my Bob Ross Funko Pop! It’s a great addition to my Funko collection at work and looking at him, and the painting, makes me smile.” – Hilary
Hilary
#19 A Pooping Pooches Calendar Is Disgusting And Hilarious In Equal Measure
Review: “My brother is a vet tech, and I got him this calendar for his office. He definitely loved it. For a gag calendar it’s well made, with think paper and carefully selected pictures that will make you laugh. (if you are into that type of humor).” – Mike

#20 Squishmallow Slime Is Two Viral Trends Squished Into One
Review: “So I like the slime but it’s not cloud slime it’s more like rubber and it comes with sprinkles, but the sprinkles are all like crushed up and it’s not good. The pokes are really good and it stretches pretty well, but you might wanna add a little lotion to it when you first get it because it’s kinda hard but other than that it’s a 10 out of 10.” – Goodlife
Goodlife
#21 Debating If Pineapple Belongs On A Pie Will Seem Like A Polite Tea Party Compared To The Screaming Matches Caused By The P For Pizza Game
Review: “We are loving this game! We took it to youth group this past week and our teens loved it as well! It is competitive, fast and fun!” – Ashley Kauffman

#22 This Mushroom Mug Is Perfect For The Hobbit In Your Life
Review: “This mug has quickly become one of my favorites. Holds my normal amount of mushroom coffee, and the shape of it helps keep the coffee from spilling out when I use my frother. It’s easy to drink from eventhough the lip is slanted. Has a thick sturdy handle. I love it!” – Sarah H.
Sarah H.
#23 Drunk Stoned Or Stupid Is Usually The Question On Everyone’s Mind
Review: “Great game for those nights with friends. Humorous.” – robert drummond
Cecilia Montequin
#24 Get Ready To Wrap, Unwrap, And Devour With This Ridiculously Awesome Throw Throw Burrito Card Game That’s The Perfect Recipe For A Party Full Of Burrito-Loving Chaos
Review: “Combining dodgeball with a card game is a brilliant idea, and it’s a lot of fun to play with friends and family. The rules are easy to understand, and the game is highly engaging. Highly recommend for game nights.” – Backfiring Datsun
Wei Xian
