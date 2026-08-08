Larry Wilcox: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Larry Wilcox
August 8, 1947
San Diego, California, US
79 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Larry Wilcox?
Larry Dee Wilcox is an American actor, producer, and veteran known for his calm, composed demeanor across various roles. His disciplined approach to entertainment has allowed him to thrive both on screen and behind the camera.
He first garnered widespread attention as Officer Jon Baker in the popular NBC series CHiPs, which aired from 1977 to 1983. His portrayal of the principled California Highway Patrol officer resonated deeply with audiences.
Early Life and Education
Raised in Rawlins, Wyoming, Larry Dee Wilcox experienced a childhood shaped by a single mother, Marion G. Wilcox, who supported him and his three siblings. His early life on a ranch taught him hard work and independence.
He pursued drama at the University of Wyoming before joining the US Marine Corps. After his military service, Wilcox continued his education at Los Angeles Pierce College and California State University, Northridge, exploring both pre-med and acting.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Larry Dee Wilcox’s life, including marriages to Judy Vagner from 1969 to 1978 and Hannie Strasser from 1980 to 1982.
Wilcox has been married to Marlene Harmon Wilcox, a former Olympic track team member, since 1986. He is a father to five children: Wendy, Derek, Heidi, Ryan, and Chad.
Career Highlights
Larry Dee Wilcox’s breakthrough came with his starring role as Officer Jon Baker in the NBC crime drama CHiPs, which aired for 139 episodes from 1977 to 1983. The series became a cultural phenomenon, showcasing his skilled motorcycle riding and dramatic performances.
Beyond acting, Wilcox established Wilcox Productions, which executive produced the multiple ACE-Award winning television series The Ray Bradbury Theater for HBO. He also optioned and executive produced the film Flipper for Universal Pictures.
Signature Quote
“Family is very important to me because that is the footprint we perpetuate. That is, the ripple in the water when the rock first impacts the pool, and it is those waves, that energy that one produces, that determines our direction.”
Follow Us