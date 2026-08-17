Larry Ellison: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Larry Ellison
August 17, 1944
New York City, US
82 Years Old
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Who Is Larry Ellison?
Lawrence Joseph Ellison is an American businessman and entrepreneur known for his bold vision in software development. He built Oracle Corporation into a global leader in database technology and cloud services.
His breakout moment came with the founding of Software Development Laboratories in 1977, which evolved into Oracle, quickly revolutionizing data management for businesses worldwide. Ellison’s aggressive business strategies often pushed industry boundaries.
Early Life and Education
Raised by his adoptive aunt and uncle in Chicago, Lawrence Ellison developed an early aptitude for mathematics and science despite a challenging family dynamic. His biological mother had given him up at nine months old.
He briefly attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and later the University of Chicago, but dropped out of both, preferring self-learning that fueled his journey into computer programming in California.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Larry Ellison’s personal life, including marriages to Adda Quinn, Nancy Wheeler Jenkins, Barbara Boothe, Melanie Craft, and Nikita Kahn. He is currently married to Jolin (Keren) Zhu.
Ellison shares two children, David Ellison and Megan Ellison, with former wife Barbara Boothe, both of whom are now successful film producers. He continues his private partnership with Jolin (Keren) Zhu.
Career Highlights
Larry Ellison co-founded Oracle Corporation in 1977, transforming the landscape of enterprise software. Under his leadership as CEO until 2014, Oracle became a dominant force in relational database management systems and cloud computing.
Beyond software, Ellison is known for his significant investments, including acquiring 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai. He also founded and bankrolled Oracle Team USA, a highly successful America’s Cup sailing team, winning in 2010.
Signature Quote
“When you innovate, you’ve got to be prepared for everyone telling you you’re nuts.”
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