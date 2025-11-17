My Dream Of Becoming A Full-Time Artist Came True, And Here Are My Embroidery Artworks That I Created (28 Pics)

With the beginning of Covid, along with many others, I was looking for a job change. I decided to try my hand at going after my dream job of being a full-time artist! This journey has been so rewarding in the short time that I’ve been working for it. I was even fortunate enough to be interviewed on the radio for the first time!
My work combines acrylic painting and hand embroidery to create unique and colorful landscapes in a variety of sizes. I realize that I apparently like to create many lake/ocean-themed pieces for someone afraid of water.
The time it takes to create each one varies, depending on the size or type of scene, it can range from 4 hours to 14 for the larger pieces.
I really enjoy being able to make things with my hands, and the healing that it brings to me. I still have more to learn, but I hope you all enjoy them as well!
More info: frommkwithlove.com | Instagram
#1 Polar Bear, Polar Bear. What Do You See? (8in.)
#2
#3
#4
#5 Care For A Swim? (14in.)
#6
#7 Desert Sunrise (8in.)
#8 Purple Rain (6in.)
#9 Sailing In The Moonlight (14in.)
#10 Friendly Forest Folk (14in.)
#11 Dinos! (4in.)
#12
#13
#14 Little Mermaid (8in.)
#15
#16 Red Skies In The Morning… (10in.)
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28 Under The Sea (3in.)
