My Dream Of Becoming A Full-Time Artist Came True, And Here Are My Embroidery Artworks That I Created (28 Pics)

With the beginning of Covid, along with many others, I was looking for a job change. I decided to try my hand at going after my dream job of being a full-time artist! This journey has been so rewarding in the short time that I’ve been working for it. I was even fortunate enough to be interviewed on the radio for the first time!

My work combines acrylic painting and hand embroidery to create unique and colorful landscapes in a variety of sizes. I realize that I apparently like to create many lake/ocean-themed pieces for someone afraid of water.

The time it takes to create each one varies, depending on the size or type of scene, it can range from 4 hours to 14 for the larger pieces.

I really enjoy being able to make things with my hands, and the healing that it brings to me. I still have more to learn, but I hope you all enjoy them as well!

More info: frommkwithlove.com | Instagram

#1 Polar Bear, Polar Bear. What Do You See? (8in.)

#2

#3

#4

#5 Care For A Swim? (14in.)

#6

#7 Desert Sunrise (8in.)

#8 Purple Rain (6in.)

#9 Sailing In The Moonlight (14in.)

#10 Friendly Forest Folk (14in.)

#11 Dinos! (4in.)

#12

#13

#14 Little Mermaid (8in.)

#15

#16 Red Skies In The Morning… (10in.)

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28 Under The Sea (3in.)

