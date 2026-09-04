Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

by

It’s common practice to pay a deposit when you rent a home. Unfortunately, dealing with a jerk landlord is also becoming the norm. While many tenants get their deposit back at the end of their rental period, about 10-20% never receive it.

This person had to deal with a similarly greedy landlord. When appliances needed fixing, he refused to chip in, claiming they weren’t his and that he wouldn’t pay for it. So, to get revenge on the jerk landlord, the tenant went through the lease agreement again and applied the landlord’s logic, but this time in a way that left the landlord fuming.

A tenant asked their landlord to fix appliances, but he refused, stating that they weren’t even his

Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

Gizarizzi / reddit (not the actual photo)

Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

So, the tenant applied that logic and found a way to get their deposit back using said appliances

Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

ShiftDrive / magnific (not the actual photo)

Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

OzTheMeh

In the comments, the tenant detailed other ways in which the landlord was the classic jerk

Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

Commenters cheered for the tenant’s brilliant revenge, urging them to take legal action as well

Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

Other people had similar stories about dealing with insufferable landlords

Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him
Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 01-October-2025
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2025
Why Altered Carbon Was Cancelled after Just 2 Seasons
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2020
I Invited More Than 100 Lonely Strangers Into My Home, And Here’s Why
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Your Holiday Greetings
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2025
This Artist Completes Everyday Objects With Lego
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Viral Video Shows Just How Brutal Life Is For Working Moms In America
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025