Landlord Left Furious After Person Uses His Words Against Him

It’s common practice to pay a deposit when you rent a home. Unfortunately, dealing with a jerk landlord is also becoming the norm. While many tenants get their deposit back at the end of their rental period, about 10-20% never receive it.
This person had to deal with a similarly greedy landlord. When appliances needed fixing, he refused to chip in, claiming they weren’t his and that he wouldn’t pay for it. So, to get revenge on the jerk landlord, the tenant went through the lease agreement again and applied the landlord’s logic, but this time in a way that left the landlord fuming.
A tenant asked their landlord to fix appliances, but he refused, stating that they weren’t even his
Gizarizzi / reddit (not the actual photo)
So, the tenant applied that logic and found a way to get their deposit back using said appliances
ShiftDrive / magnific (not the actual photo)
In the comments, the tenant detailed other ways in which the landlord was the classic jerk
Commenters cheered for the tenant’s brilliant revenge, urging them to take legal action as well
Other people had similar stories about dealing with insufferable landlords
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