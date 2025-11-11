Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

The Land of the Strays could be the title of a low-budget horror movie, but the reality could not be further from the truth. Otherwise known as Territorio de Zaguates, The Land of the Strays in Costa Rica is in fact a paradise, at least for adorable dogs and dog-lovers.
It’s a privately funded, volunteer-run, no-kill animal shelter in Costa Rica. So far, so conventional. What makes this shelter unique however is its message. Territorio de Zaguates, whose advertising campaign carries the message “when you adopt a mutt, you adopt a unique breed”, wants people to think differently about abandoned animals of mix-breeds.
Mongrels are often deemed inferior to pure breeds, but the shelter believes that championing these cute dogs’ mixed status is the key to helping them find homes. Each of theses stray dogs for example is given its own unique breed, so instead of being nondescript mutts, the animals become exotically-named rarities. Ever wanted an Alaskan Collie Fluffyterrier? How about a Fire-Tailed Border Cocker or a Chubby-Tailed German Dobernauzer? If so, then you know where to go to meet these beautiful dogs!
More info: Facebook | Instagram | (h/t: barkpost)
You could be forgiven for thinking this place was paradise…
But it’s a real place in Costa Rica called The Land of the Strays
Best part? Anyone can come to the shelter to spend time with dogs and eventually adopt one!
Mixed-breeds are often considered inferior to pure breed dogs but this shelter wants people to think differently
Their ad campaign reads: “When you adopt a mutt, you adopt a unique breed”
They can also take the dogs for walks around the scenic grounds of the shelter. Or maybe the dogs walk them?
There’s no better way to get acquainted with a dog you’re thinking of taking home with you!
The animals have access to a modern indoor facility with feeding stations and cozy bedding
They spend their days enjoying the sun but they’d much rather find a loving owner
All of the animals are up for adoption, so if you’re looking for a new companion, you know where to go!
Take a look at the video below to see these adorable animals in action
