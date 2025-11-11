Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

by

The Land of the Strays could be the title of a low-budget horror movie, but the reality could not be further from the truth. Otherwise known as Territorio de Zaguates, The Land of the Strays in Costa Rica is in fact a paradise, at least for adorable dogs and dog-lovers.

It’s a privately funded, volunteer-run, no-kill animal shelter in Costa Rica. So far, so conventional. What makes this shelter unique however is its message. Territorio de Zaguates, whose advertising campaign carries the message “when you adopt a mutt, you adopt a unique breed”, wants people to think differently about abandoned animals of mix-breeds.

Mongrels are often deemed inferior to pure breeds, but the shelter believes that championing these cute dogs’ mixed status is the key to helping them find homes. Each of theses stray dogs for example is given its own unique breed, so instead of being nondescript mutts, the animals become exotically-named rarities. Ever wanted an Alaskan Collie Fluffyterrier? How about a Fire-Tailed Border Cocker or a Chubby-Tailed German Dobernauzer? If so, then you know where to go to meet these beautiful dogs!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | (h/t: barkpost)

You could be forgiven for thinking this place was paradise…

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

But it’s a real place in Costa Rica called The Land of the Strays

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

Best part? Anyone can come to the shelter to spend time with dogs and eventually adopt one!

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

Mixed-breeds are often considered inferior to pure breed dogs but this shelter wants people to think differently

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

Their ad campaign reads: “When you adopt a mutt, you adopt a unique breed”

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

They can also take the dogs for walks around the scenic grounds of the shelter. Or maybe the dogs walk them?

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

There’s no better way to get acquainted with a dog you’re thinking of taking home with you!

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

The animals have access to a modern indoor facility with feeding stations and cozy bedding

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

They spend their days enjoying the sun but they’d much rather find a loving owner

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

All of the animals are up for adoption, so if you’re looking for a new companion, you know where to go!

Land of the Strays in Costa Rica Is Heaven On Earth For Stray Dogs

Take a look at the video below to see these adorable animals in action

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’m Not So Sure the World is Ready For Coffee Infused Bagels
3 min read
May, 5, 2017
“Accidental Comedy”: 61 Seemingly Harmless Pics That Have No Business Being This Funny (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
10 Interesting Behind the Scenes Secrets of “Hardcore Pawn”
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2018
The Orville season 3 on Hulu
What is “The Orville?” Did You Tune In To the New Show on FOX?
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2017
Tiny House Nation: Deion Sanders Decides to Go Small on the Lake
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2017
Why We’ll Be Watching Tooning Out the News
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.