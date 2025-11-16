Hey Pandas, If You Could Ask Any Question And Get A True Answer, What Would Your Question Be? (Closed)

Just think about it, what would you like to know that is still a mystery? Question about a universe, quantum physics, or maybe something regarding your ex.
#1
I would ask my dog if she is happy and if there is something I can do to make her happier.
#2
ok riddle me this….Is the “hookey pookey” REALLY what its all about??
#3
I would ask if people actually like me or if the world will end because of humans
#4
I’d want to know if I’ll ever really be happy
#5
Ask where people go after they die
#6
How big is space? Like is infinite or…
#7
I’d ask what to do – in terms of mentality and behavior – to become a better person
#8
Is Harry really Charles’s biological son?
Or
Was Meghan really pregnant?
#9
When will be the day when officially “First Contact” happens. Not just some strange signals…but real contact.
#10
Is there an ‘opposite’ fantasy realm on/near Earth?
#11
Will I get into musical pre-college?
#12
“Did you find whatever it is you were looking for before you died?”
#13
Who exactly visited Epstein Island?
Because I heard a rumour that they weren’t all there for the sunshine.
#14
Is my sister deep down inside aware of how shockingly disgusting her behaviour has been towards myself and mym or does she really believe her totally twisted and fantasised version of events. I have managed to keep one step ahead of her trying various ways and means of accessing mum’s money and making her sell her house. Mum has alzheimers.
#15
What happens to my sister?
#16
The purpose of my existence. I know it sounds kind of selfish, but it pains me. I get into super deep thoughts about what I am meant to be or do. I get lost and fall down in spirals of thoughts. I don’t know what I’m meant to be.
