Hey Pandas, If You Could Ask Any Question And Get A True Answer, What Would Your Question Be? (Closed)

by

Just think about it, what would you like to know that is still a mystery? Question about a universe, quantum physics, or maybe something regarding your ex.

#1

I would ask my dog if she is happy and if there is something I can do to make her happier.

#2

ok riddle me this….Is the “hookey pookey” REALLY what its all about??

#3

I would ask if people actually like me or if the world will end because of humans

#4

I’d want to know if I’ll ever really be happy

#5

Ask where people go after they die

#6

How big is space? Like is infinite or…

#7

I’d ask what to do – in terms of mentality and behavior – to become a better person

#8

Is Harry really Charles’s biological son?
Or
Was Meghan really pregnant?

#9

When will be the day when officially “First Contact” happens. Not just some strange signals…but real contact.

#10

Is there an ‘opposite’ fantasy realm on/near Earth?

#11

Will I get into musical pre-college?

#12

“Did you find whatever it is you were looking for before you died?”

#13

Who exactly visited Epstein Island?
Because I heard a rumour that they weren’t all there for the sunshine.

#14

Is my sister deep down inside aware of how shockingly disgusting her behaviour has been towards myself and mym or does she really believe her totally twisted and fantasised version of events. I have managed to keep one step ahead of her trying various ways and means of accessing mum’s money and making her sell her house. Mum has alzheimers.

#15

What happens to my sister?

#16

The purpose of my existence. I know it sounds kind of selfish, but it pains me. I get into super deep thoughts about what I am meant to be or do. I get lost and fall down in spirals of thoughts. I don’t know what I’m meant to be.

