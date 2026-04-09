Lana Condor’s “Bold Choice” For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

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The conversation surrounding Lana Condor’s appearance at the Fashion Trust Awards is a reminder that, even in 2026, not all body types are treated equally in mainstream media.

Lana, who has been in the spotlight since she was 11, rose to fame in the Netflix teen romance film series To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The awards, which honored emerging designers and were held in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 7), drew multiple A-listers, including Pamela Anderson, Zac Posen, and Olivia Wilde. But Lana’s ivory gown quickly became the center of attention.

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: lanacondor

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: lanacondor

The 28-year-old actress wore a long gown by bridal designer House of Gilles, featuring a plunging neckline that seemed to upset some viewers.

Body-shaming trolls compared her natural breasts to “bags of sand” or “pancakes” and told Lana to wear tape to “lift the girls a bit.”

“I like a pair of low hangers as much as the next guy but maybe put a br* on,” wrote one man on a photo of Lana posted on X, which has amassed millions of views.

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: fashiontrustus

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: josievryer

“That’s my grandma at the beach,” read an additional comment, while a separate body-shamer wrote, “She’s 28 and has no children. Not exactly good jeans!”

In response, many netizens defended Lana, emphasizing that she doesn’t need to wear tape or undergo surgery to lift her breasts to please strangers, and noting that people are surprised to see a celebrity showing her natural body.

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: Taiwothoughts

“People stay complaining about ‘sagging’ when they’ve clearly never seen big, natural breasts in real life. They have great shape for being that heavy, but I guess some of you don’t actually like real bodies,” one user wrote.

“I hate that people don’t realize that breasts are going to sag. We can’t control its shape nor size,” said one woman.

“Lotta men in the comments revealing they don’t know most G cups don’t sit on a woman’s neck,” echoed a third fan.

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: lanacondor

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: ImAbegunde

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: zyzygoat

“People in the comments don’t know how t*tties and gravity work,” an additional person summarized.

Others shared their thoughts on Lana’s gown without commenting on her body, writing, “The fit is immaculate. That’s how you own a moment without saying anything.”

In an op-ed, the lifestyle outlet Mamamia highlighted that the body-shaming comments are damaging not only to Lana but to the millions of women with similar bodies who read these hateful messages at home.

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: lanacondor

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: itzblackdoll

The writer, Natalie Reilly, argued that other celebrities, such as Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney, frequently show a lot of skin and cleavage but face far less criticism because they align with conventional beauty standards, either having smaller breasts and a thin frame, or large breasts that sit high.

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: fashiontrustus

“Olivia Wilde was at the same event wearing a br* for a top and — get this — nobody seemed to care. In fact, the comment section is peppered with fire emojis. So the message is clear: if you are thin, it’s okay to show off your body? Otherwise, Oh no! Real b**bs on a normal human woman!” Natalie penned.

“B**bs, just like apples and everything else not on board the NASA Artemis space mission, are subject to gravity. This is what happens, people! Or have you been so busy consuming a different type of ‘media’ on your laptop you forgot?”

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: brinabusywoman

Lana previously spoke with Elle magazine in 2019 about societal beauty standards.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress said that many people equate a woman’s worth with her waist size, leading them to feel like “they need to apologize [for their physical imperfections].”

During the interview, she shared that she had been a classically trained ballerina and contemporary dancer before she began acting, and that she grew up under pressure to be thin. 

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: lanacondor

Without going into great detail, Lana further revealed that the pressure eventually developed into body dysmorphia and an ED.

“I think it’s time to give people comfort,” she said. “You have to eat. You have to stop thinking that a certain body shape is ideal, because it’s not.”

Lana faced many harsh comments about her dress choice, while fans complimented her “Greek goddess” look

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: Howlingmutant0

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: emileeannf

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: urlocalpysch0

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: HotGlamDaily

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: TacosTacos55078

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: Elliesmommyy23

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: JaxJacksonw1fk

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: realcoofy

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: mxchxlllxx

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: TheInnocentMonk

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

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Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

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Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

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Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

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Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

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Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

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Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: CarrieCnh12

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

Image credits: runDEVINrun

Lana Condor’s &#8220;Bold Choice&#8221; For Award Show Red Carpet Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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