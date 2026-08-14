Lamorne Morris: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lamorne Morris
August 14, 1983
Chicago, Illinois, US
43 Years Old
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Who Is Lamorne Morris?
Lamorne Morris is an American actor and comedian known for his versatile performances and sharp comedic timing. His roles often blend relatable charm with unexpected depth.
He first gained widespread attention playing Winston Bishop in the Fox sitcom New Girl. This breakout role solidified his place as a beloved television personality.
Early Life and Education
Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, Lamorne Morris’s mother worked for the US Postal Service, shaping his early life. He later moved to Glen Ellyn as a teenager.
He attended Glenbard South High School, where he was known as a class clown, before studying theater at the College of DuPage and the Second City Training Center.
Notable Relationships
A string of private relationships has marked Lamorne Morris’s personal life, with few details publicly confirmed over the years.
Morris has one child, though the mother’s identity is not widely publicized, and he has not publicly confirmed a current partner since 2026.
Career Highlights
Lamorne Morris’s breakthrough performance as Winston Bishop in the Fox sitcom New Girl endeared him to audiences for seven seasons. The series became a cornerstone of his comedic career.
Beyond comedy, Morris earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his dramatic portrayal of State Trooper Witt Farr in the fifth season of Fargo. He has also expanded into voice acting and podcasting.
Signature Quote
“I’ve known I wanted to do this ever since I was a little kid and I used to get in trouble at church for goofing off all the time: mocking the preacher, imitating people and the things they did.”
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