LaKeith Stanfield: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
LaKeith Stanfield
August 12, 1991
San Bernardino, California, US
35 Years Old
Leo
Who Is LaKeith Stanfield?
LaKeith Lee Stanfield is an American actor and musician known for his intense, often enigmatic performances. He brings a distinct, understated presence to every role, captivating audiences with his unique style.
He first gained widespread attention for his unsettling role in the 2017 horror film Get Out, a performance that instantly made him a memorable face in Hollywood. His compelling portrayal left a lasting impression, establishing him as a compelling new talent.
Early Life and Education
Born on August 12, 1991, in San Bernardino, California, LaKeith Lee Stanfield endured a difficult childhood in Riverside and Victorville. His mother, Karen Garrett, raised him within a fractured, impoverished family.
At 14, Stanfield discovered acting through his high school drama club, which became a significant outlet. He later developed his skills at the John Casablancas Modeling and Career Center in Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
Currently, LaKeith Stanfield is married to model Kasmere Trice, with whom he privately wed in July 2023 following their December 2022 engagement. Earlier, he was publicly linked to actress Xosha Roquemore.
Stanfield shares a daughter with Xosha Roquemore and another daughter, Apollo Stanfield, with artist Tylor Hurd. He and Kasmere Trice also welcomed their first child together in 2023.
Career Highlights
LaKeith Stanfield garnered early critical acclaim for his feature film debut in 2013’s Short Term 12, earning an Independent Spirit Award nomination. He solidified his presence with a memorable role in the culturally significant 2017 horror film Get Out.
His versatile acting continued with his role as Darius in the FX series Atlanta, which earned him a Black Reel Award for Television. Stanfield also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his impactful portrayal in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Stanfield’s compelling performances extend to films like Sorry to Bother You, Uncut Gems, and Knives Out, cementing his status as a versatile and distinctive talent in contemporary cinema.
Signature Quote
“My work is my work. You go to work, and then you come home and you’re at home.”
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