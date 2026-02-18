Aunt Rearranges Whole Schedule For Nephew, Gets Told She’s “Dramatic” For Wanting Basic Respect

We’re probably all familiar with those favors family and friends ask of us, yes, those ones that should only be temporary or just a couple times a week. And somehow, you wake up one day and realize you’ve accidentally accepted a second job that’s unpaid, full-time, and with zero benefits.
That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) who agreed to help out family only to find herself promoted from helpful aunt to full-time chauffeur for a teenager with a rapidly expanding attitude problem.
More info: Reddit
Adolescence is the stage where independence starts stretching its legs, it’s just that sometimes it happens a little too confidently
Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author agreed to help drive her nephew to his competitive sports practices a few times a week because his parents were working opposite shifts
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Over five months, the occasional favor turned into her handling nearly every practice and game, rearranging her work and her own kids’ schedules
Image credits: user6699736 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, her nephew’s attitude worsened as he complained, yelled at her for being late, and disrespected her, while his parents failed to enforce real consequences
Image credits: Due_Grass_781
The final straw came when her husband was guilt-tripped into driving him on their only day off, prompting them to finally decide they were done
Five months ago, the OP’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law were juggling opposite work shifts and struggling to keep up. When their 14-year-old son was accepted into a competitive travel sports program, they needed help. Since she works remotely and lives nearby, she agreed to drive her nephew a few times a week when they asked.
However, “a few times a week” quickly morphed into nearly every practice and every game. His parents showed up for transportation maybe three times in five months. Meanwhile, the OP rearranged her work schedule and her own kids’ activities to make it happen. Over time, she then began to notice that as the rides increased, so did her nephew’s attitude.
He stopped greeting her when he got into the car, complained if she was even minutes late, once told her to “shut up” when she tried to make conversation, demanded fast food stops and retaliated with silence and door-slamming when told no. The behavior escalated to yelling at her for being ten minutes late, and that was when the OP decided she’d had enough.
The day the OP and her husband shared one day off, the nephew’s parents asked her husband to drive their son to a game. He initially declined because they had plans, but guilt-tripping followed, and he relented. After the game, despite living closer to the field, the parents called again asking them to handle pickup too. At this point, the OP knew she was done for good.
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Research helps put this situation into perspective. According to Samford University, travel sports programs often require intense commitments that can place enormous strain on family life. These packed schedules frequently force parents to juggle work and logistics, sometimes reshaping entire household routines.
It’s no surprise that many families end up leaning on outside support, like relatives or carpools. However, while the logistical burden may explain why the aunt was asked to help, it doesn’t excuse what followed. Resources like Understanding Teenagers emphasize that adolescence is a critical period for learning self-discipline and respect for limits.
Without consistent boundaries, teens may develop a sense of entitlement, pushing adults to see how much they can get away with. Similarly, HelpGuide highlights that reliable follow-through is key to guiding teen behavior. When adults hesitate or fail to enforce expectations, teenagers quickly learn to exploit those gaps. Over time, this weakens authority and makes it harder for teens to develop responsibility.
Netizens agreed the OP wasn’t in the wrong, stressing that she had every right to step away. They pointed out that she volunteered to help, and that the real issue lies with the parents even though some didn’t hold back about her role in letting things escalate this far. What do you think? Is the OP wrong for quitting, or did she wait too long to set boundaries? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens insisted that the nephew needs consequences, the parents need accountability, and the author needs to stop absorbing a problem that was never hers to fix
Follow Us