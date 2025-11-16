This Girl Is Comparing Lady Gaga’s Looks To Mushrooms, And The Resemblance Is Surprising (20 Pics)

Let’s face it – Lady Gaga is an icon who has been dictating trends in music as well as fashion for years now. Even though lately the singer and actress has exchanged her infamous meat dress for more modest fashion choices, her eccentric outfits of the past are still well-remembered by many.

This includes illustrator and avid mushroom observer Jo Brown, who decided to compare Lady Gaga’s many memorable looks to different types of mushrooms. Her Twitter thread has collected over 5K likes so far as people are finding her comparisons to be hilarious. If there’s anything in nature that can compete with Gaga’s style, it would probably be mushrooms. Scroll down to see the surprising resemblances.

More info: twitter.com | bernoid.com

#1

Image source: Bernoid

#2

Image source: Bernoid

#3

Image source: Bernoid

#4

Image source: Bernoid

#5

Image source: Bernoid

#6

Image source: Bernoid

#7

Image source: Bernoid

#8

Image source: Bernoid

#9

Image source: Bernoid

#10

Image source: Bernoid

#11

Image source: Bernoid

#12

Image source: Bernoid

#13

Image source: Bernoid

#14

Image source: Bernoid

#15

Image source: Bernoid

#16

Image source: Bernoid

#17

Image source: Bernoid

#18

Image source: Bernoid

#19

Image source: Bernoid

#20

Image source: Bernoid

