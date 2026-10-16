“Where Can I Plug My Xbox?”: Delivery Nurse Shares 5 Things Dads Do That Infuriate Her

Men and women experience their bodies in very different ways, and that often makes understanding each other tricky, especially when it comes to a woman’s health. From periods and hormonal shifts to pregnancy, labor, and postpartum recovery, there’s a lot that can feel invisible to someone who hasn’t lived it. That doesn’t mean you should stay ignorant or avoid learning. Taking the time to understand what women go through can strengthen relationships, build empathy, and make you a better partner, friend, or family member.
Speaking of which, a labor and delivery nurse recently shared a video highlighting the top five things men do during labor that give her the “ick.” From awkward moments to genuinely unhelpful behavior, her insights are both eye-opening and surprisingly relatable. Keep scrolling—this might be exactly the kind of knowledge you didn’t know you needed.
Nurses often witness firsthand how partners can make an already stressful delivery even harder for the person giving birth.
One nurse shared her top five biggest icks when it comes to partners’ behavior in the delivery room
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Watch the entire video here:
It’s important for expectant parents to understand the signs of false labor so they know what to expect as the due date approaches
Every year, around 132 million babies are born across the world, which means millions of people step into parenthood; many for the very first time. It’s exciting, overwhelming, and sometimes even a little scary. The truth is, no one expects new parents to have all the answers. There’s no perfect manual for this. But because it’s such a life-changing experience, most people try to prepare in whatever way they can—reading, asking around, or learning from others’ experiences. Even then, nothing quite prepares you for how intense and emotional the moment actually feels when it finally arrives.
That’s why preparation matters. Whether it’s reading books, attending prenatal classes, or simply having honest conversations, these small steps can make a big difference. While much of the focus naturally goes toward moms, partners (especially dads) often underestimate how important their role is. Understanding the basics of labor and delivery isn’t just helpful, it’s essential. When both partners know what to expect, it reduces panic, builds confidence, and helps them move through the experience as a team instead of feeling lost or overwhelmed.
To get a closer look at what really happens in the delivery room, we spoke with Latika Rao, a seasoned delivery nurse with over 20 years of experience at Kapadia Multispeciality Hospital in India. She shares that many parents focus heavily on what happens after the baby is born, but overlook how important it is to prepare for the delivery itself. “There’s so much happening before the baby even arrives,” she explains. “Even knowing simple things like the early signs of labor or how contractions progress can make a huge difference.” She adds that while no one needs to memorize every stage, having a general awareness helps parents feel more grounded when things start moving quickly.
Latika also points out that labor pain is often misunderstood. “A lot of people expect it to look like what they see in movies, but it’s not always that dramatic or predictable,” she says. Learning about false labor, for example, can save parents from unnecessary stress and confusion. Sometimes contractions start and stop, and that doesn’t always mean it’s time to rush to the hospital. Having a basic understanding of what’s normal can help couples stay calm and make better decisions in the moment.
Beyond emotional and mental preparation, being practically ready is just as important. “Pack your bags early,” she advises. While most people carefully prepare for the mom and baby, partners often forget to prepare for themselves. “Bring your essentials like clothes, chargers, snacks, anything you might need for long hours,” she says. She recalls instances where partners stepped out to grab something and missed key moments. “Your partner needs you there, fully present. It’s not the time to be running errands.”
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Partners can play a huge role in creating a calm, supportive atmosphere in the delivery room, helping the person giving birth feel safer
One of the biggest roles a partner plays is in creating the right environment. “Labor can be overwhelming, so the energy in the room really matters,” Latika explains. That means being calm, supportive, and mindful. Nervous jokes or poorly timed comments might seem harmless, but they can come across as insensitive in such an intense moment. “This isn’t the time for pranks or distractions,” she adds. Just being steady, reassuring, and focused can make a huge difference in how supported the mom feels.
She also emphasizes that it’s often the smallest actions that have the biggest impact. “Check in with her, ask if she needs water, hold her hand, help her adjust her position,” she says. These gestures may seem simple, but during labor, they can mean everything. When someone is in pain or feeling vulnerable, having a partner who is attentive and present can bring a sense of comfort that words alone can’t provide. It’s about showing up, moment by moment.
In the end, Latika reminds us that childbirth is not just one person’s journey; it’s a shared experience. “It’s a team effort,” she says. One partner may be going through the physical intensity, but the other plays a crucial emotional role. When both people are prepared, patient, and supportive, it creates a sense of unity in what can otherwise feel like a chaotic moment. And long after the baby arrives, that shared experience often becomes one of the most meaningful memories they carry together.
While Latika’s tips are super practical, today’s posts really shine a light on the things dads-to-be should steer clear of in the delivery room. Sometimes it’s the little actions (or even words) that can make a big difference in such an intense moment. From awkward jokes to missing the obvious needs of their partner, these small missteps can be surprisingly impactful. Which of these stood out to you the most—annoying, surprising, or just “wow, really?” We’d love to hear your thoughts and stories in the comments below!
People weighed in on her list, sharing their thoughts on the behaviors she called out
Others pointed out that these actions were more than just annoying—they were completely unacceptable during such an important moment
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