Kylie Jenner: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kylie Jenner
August 10, 1997
Los Angeles, California, US
29 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Kylie Jenner?
Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American businesswoman and media personality known for her entrepreneurial drive and global influence. Her ability to leverage social media transformed personal branding into a powerful enterprise.
She first gained widespread public attention on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered when she was ten years old. Her subsequent launch of Kylie Lip Kits quickly sparked a beauty phenomenon.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in a prominent Los Angeles family, Kylie Jenner’s childhood unfolded largely in the public eye alongside her older sister Kendall and half-siblings. Her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, instilled an early exposure to media and business.
She attended Sierra Canyon School before continuing her studies through homeschooling at Laurel Springs School, graduating in 2015. This environment fostered her burgeoning interest in fashion and beauty.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Kylie Jenner’s public life, including relationships with rapper Tyga and later Travis Scott. More recently, she has been linked to actor Timothée Chalamet.
Jenner shares two children with Travis Scott: daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster, with whom she co-parents. She is currently in a confirmed relationship with Timothée Chalamet.
Career Highlights
Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics, revolutionized the beauty industry with its rapid direct-to-consumer model. The brand, initially known for its Lip Kits, expanded into a full makeup line, generating hundreds of millions in sales.
She strategically launched Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, and the fashion line Khy, broadening her business empire beyond cosmetics. Jenner’s significant social media presence fuels her ventures, making her one of the most influential figures in online retail.
Signature Quote
“I just want to inspire my fans to be whoever they want to be, because that’s what I’ve always done.”
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