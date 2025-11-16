40 Of The Cutest “Kitty Cankles” Every Cat Lover Will Perhaps Admire, As Shared In This Online Group

It’s probably not a secret for anyone that for many years, the internet has been based on three primary elements: Reddit, disputes and cats. Thus, any post that contains at least two of these elements is literally doomed to good luck. This post is no exception, because there is both Reddit and cats.
The specificity of cat photos is that they look incredibly cute in any case – even to the most avid dog lover. After all, everything is beautiful in cats – from the mustache to the tip of the fluffy tail (Maine Coons compensate for the lack of a tail in size), but there is something that will win the heart of any cat lover literally at first sight. This thing is called “kitty cankles”.
There’s been a whole r/kittykankles community on Reddit (and yes, this is the second primary element of the internet) for quite some time where cat lovers post pictures of their own or other people’s cats, and those adorable little soft paws.
Let’s be honest, it took a lot of work to break away from just contemplating these incredible photos and collect a selection of the cutest and most amazing “kitty cankles,” but we managed to – and this list is already on Bored Panda for your pleasure! So please watch, enjoy, like, and if you have a cat too, just share your own “kitty cankles” with us.
#1 Her Fluffy Kankles
Image source: mou__akther
#2 Point Of View
Image source: NLDcerex
#3 Little Boots!
Image source: c_magic
#4 I Was Told You Guys Might Like Pluto’s Post-Surgery Kankle Boots :)
Image source: saturnshighway
#5 Some Lil’ Sneaky Kanks’
Image source: Ellinorth
#6 Graceful
Image source: nakedrevival
#7 Patty’s Plushy Kankles. She Has A Hole In One Of Her Kankle Socks
Image source: BeanAndBaby
#8 A Nice Neat Stack
Image source: MadManD3vi0us
#9 Mucho Chunko
Image source: AliceNChaynz628
#10 Kurvy Kankles
Image source: droppedstitch
#11 Oscar Looking Handsome This Morning
Image source: Duderus159
#12 Kankles With A Side Of Floof
Image source: DJ_Homestar
#13 No Typing, Only Kankles
Image source: jackioff
#14 I Love His Spotted “Toe”
Image source: KevinSpencer79
#15 Komfort Kankle
Image source: RezraRoze
#16 I Was Told These Belong Here!
Image source: Disastrous-Surround5
#17 I’m So Glad I Found This Place To Share Moia’s Lil Chubs
Image source: cursetea
#18 My Coworker Showing Off Her Kankles
Image source: emmal789
#19 Power Stance Kankles
Image source: catkirk1701
#20 Prim And Proper Kankles
Image source: AndrayaBitschy1998
#21 Skittles’ Cute Feets
Image source: Pajama-Han
#22 Do Curled Up Back Kankles Count?
Image source: Kayteal93
#23 Lucy Exploring The Backyard
Image source: edoggee
#24 It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This
Image source: azhifaction
#25 Ollie Ate The Phone Charger Of Good And Evil, And Became Ashamed Of His Nakedness. Using His Kankle To Hide His Giblets And Bits
Image source: helppplbuthateppl
#26 Displaying The Goods
Image source: tntcannon25
#27 Serious Boots
Image source: CooterSam
#28 Even More Ginger Kankles!
Image source: thedarkkumquat
#29 His Name Is Cinnabon, But My GF Calls Him Juicy
Image source: Chelbaz
#30 Black Cat Kankles Are Hard To Photograph
Image source: SicTransitGloria03
#31 Perfect Caturday For A Bunch Of Kitty Kankles 💜
Image source: dinosaurcatlady
#32 Kankles On The Synth
Image source: byookel
#33 Sabrina Is Drinking From The Sink, And Her Kankles Are Covered With A Fine Mist Of Water That She Flicked All Over The Place
Image source: itsCatFluff
#34 Luscious Kankles
Image source: EnoughNeon
#35 This Is Her Final Form
Image source: XylazineX
#36 So Petite, So Graceful. The Smallest Peet I Have Ever Seen
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Got ‘Em. Standard Issue Kittykankles
Image source: kmanrobb
#38 Stretchy Kankles
Image source: Lenchik
#39 Half Burnt Marshmallow Kankles Looking Very Polite
Image source: designismypassion
#40 Parsley’s Tiny Kankles Hanging Off The Edge
Image source: b0mmie
