This Online Group Is Shaming People For Failing At The One Job They Had To Do, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Examples

If you liked our publications on the subreddit ‘OSHA’ or the Facebook group ‘Looks Like An OSHA Violation But Ok,’ you should enjoy this one as well.

(I’ll commit the sin of paraphrasing this community’s title, but trust me, it’s just a minor change and doesn’t detract anything from it.)

The subreddit is called ‘[Dumb] People At Work.’ Even though it’s smaller than its aforementioned cousins and has just over 9K members, the content is just as good. Or bad. Depends on how you look at it.

Tying up dirt and rocks with straps, building questionable towers from nearby material instead of getting a ladder… It’s all there!

#1 Dumbass Welding A Fence

Image source: nuclearswan

#2 Trainee: What’s That Red Ligth On The Grounding Box Engineer: Red Light ??? Send A Photo

Image source: Faber_Zara

#3 Good Thing They Tied It, Would Be Bad If It Dropped

Image source: Solenia-

#4 Actually A Superhero

Image source: SoftClean

#5 Interesting Way Of Starting Up His Chainsaw

Image source: elman83

#6 So Apparently This Needed To Be Spoken At My Work At Some Point

Image source: edt49er

#7 Mechanic Of The Year

Image source: Aleksander2119

#8 “All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It”

Image source: Seraphiem93

#9 Rudy Gobert Infecting People With Corona

Image source: theScore

#10 What’s Wrong With This Photo?

Image source: jcholder

#11 Customer States; “Vibration At Highway Speeds”

Image source: Altruistic-Ad7357

#12 Surprise, Don’t Listen To Your Boss? You Get Fired. Not Exactly A New Concept

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Given Her Statements , I Think This Qualifies As A Dumbass At Work

Image source: Aguyintampa323

#14 Lost A Huge Part Of His Cargo On The Highway,caused An Accident And Ran Away

Image source: hnav930

#15 So This Package Arrived At My Work Today. All I Can Imagine Is Someone Taking Half An Hour To Staple This Package Shut

Image source: thejezuz

#16 Maybe Maybe

Image source: Consistent-Kitchen

#17 Hey Boss… Where Should I Put This Plunger ?

Image source: Girlwonder5

#18 Safety First.. That Is What I Always Say!

Image source: lobofett12

#19 Who Needs A Ladder

Image source: Humble-Wonder-4288

#20 Driving Your House Through The Bridge

Image source: [deleted]

#21 Red Wine Tragedy

Image source: anonymous_reddit_guy

#22 Lol Wut?

Image source: twood06

#23 I Got This Email Back After Applying To A Job. I Don’t Think I’ll Be Working There

Image source: Silas_Roth

#24 I Can’t Deal With People

Image source: Playboy_barbie

#25 Not Sure If This Belongs Here But My Colleague Sent Me This Picture Of This Lady At Our Work Site

She moved some of the scaffolding to have a nap on the grass. I don’t think it crossed her mind that workers would be working above her and the risk of things falling on her. What a complete dumbass.

Image source: Gumpy67

#26 Company I Work For Sends Us Packages Like This All The Time. 1 Of 5,000+ Stores In USA

Image source: Entreprehoosier

#27 Sometimes You Have To Be A Risk Taker When You’re Late For Work….and Sometimes You’re Just A Dumbass

Image source: ktg_unit

#28 One Of The Most Interesting Resumes I Have Seen Thus Far. Anyone Need A Recommendation For A Nip And Tuck?

Image source: ktg_unit

#29 I Wonder When They Will Realize Where They Parked There Car…

Image source: TheLycanthropy

#30 This Crane On A Construction Site. (Pics Are Also Allowed Here)

Image source: hnav930

#31 A Gold Mine

Image source: hnav930

#32 This Dumbass With His Unstable Loads

Image source: Vy_K1ng

#33 One Of My Dad’s Customers

Image source: epic6danny

#34 Rebel m/

Image source: BlinkinShark

#35 Trash Guy Dropped The Dumpster Into His Truck

Image source: hnav930

#36 Insert Picture Of The Qc Person Checking The Welds On My 2019 Jeep

Image source: astokely

#37 Plugged The Christmas Trees In, Boss

Image source: FlytrapCigars

#38 Someone Left Their Keys On The Wrong Shelf

Image source: BEANTOWNDRUMMER

#39 I Changed The Sign Boss

Image source: Hundred_P

#40 Thirth

Image source: FCB_AP

#41 More Like Employee Of The Century!

Image source: zmanofdoom95

#42 I’m Just Trying To Organize A Meeting. Will You Be There Or Not?

Image source: Just_some_soundguy

#43 Got Stuck. Clearly Wasn’t Watching

Image source: Gravitas_Plus

#44 Local Grocery Store. Top It Off With Masks Being Mandatory

Image source: iride360

#45 One Of My Employees Isn’t The Brightest Bulb In The Box. He’s Been Trying To Install This Lock For An Hour Using The Wrong Setting On The Bolt Wondering Why He Was Struggling

Image source: FreedomSeedFarm

