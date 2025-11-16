This Online Group Is Shaming People For Failing At The One Job They Had To Do, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Examples

If you liked our publications on the subreddit ‘OSHA’ or the Facebook group ‘Looks Like An OSHA Violation But Ok,’ you should enjoy this one as well.
(I’ll commit the sin of paraphrasing this community’s title, but trust me, it’s just a minor change and doesn’t detract anything from it.)
The subreddit is called ‘[Dumb] People At Work.’ Even though it’s smaller than its aforementioned cousins and has just over 9K members, the content is just as good. Or bad. Depends on how you look at it.
Tying up dirt and rocks with straps, building questionable towers from nearby material instead of getting a ladder… It’s all there!
#1 Dumbass Welding A Fence
Image source: nuclearswan
#2 Trainee: What’s That Red Ligth On The Grounding Box Engineer: Red Light ??? Send A Photo
Image source: Faber_Zara
#3 Good Thing They Tied It, Would Be Bad If It Dropped
Image source: Solenia-
#4 Actually A Superhero
Image source: SoftClean
#5 Interesting Way Of Starting Up His Chainsaw
Image source: elman83
#6 So Apparently This Needed To Be Spoken At My Work At Some Point
Image source: edt49er
#7 Mechanic Of The Year
Image source: Aleksander2119
#8 “All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It”
Image source: Seraphiem93
#9 Rudy Gobert Infecting People With Corona
Image source: theScore
#10 What’s Wrong With This Photo?
Image source: jcholder
#11 Customer States; “Vibration At Highway Speeds”
Image source: Altruistic-Ad7357
#12 Surprise, Don’t Listen To Your Boss? You Get Fired. Not Exactly A New Concept
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Given Her Statements , I Think This Qualifies As A Dumbass At Work
Image source: Aguyintampa323
#14 Lost A Huge Part Of His Cargo On The Highway,caused An Accident And Ran Away
Image source: hnav930
#15 So This Package Arrived At My Work Today. All I Can Imagine Is Someone Taking Half An Hour To Staple This Package Shut
Image source: thejezuz
#16 Maybe Maybe
Image source: Consistent-Kitchen
#17 Hey Boss… Where Should I Put This Plunger ?
Image source: Girlwonder5
#18 Safety First.. That Is What I Always Say!
Image source: lobofett12
#19 Who Needs A Ladder
Image source: Humble-Wonder-4288
#20 Driving Your House Through The Bridge
Image source: [deleted]
#21 Red Wine Tragedy
Image source: anonymous_reddit_guy
#22 Lol Wut?
Image source: twood06
#23 I Got This Email Back After Applying To A Job. I Don’t Think I’ll Be Working There
Image source: Silas_Roth
#24 I Can’t Deal With People
Image source: Playboy_barbie
#25 Not Sure If This Belongs Here But My Colleague Sent Me This Picture Of This Lady At Our Work Site
She moved some of the scaffolding to have a nap on the grass. I don’t think it crossed her mind that workers would be working above her and the risk of things falling on her. What a complete dumbass.
Image source: Gumpy67
#26 Company I Work For Sends Us Packages Like This All The Time. 1 Of 5,000+ Stores In USA
Image source: Entreprehoosier
#27 Sometimes You Have To Be A Risk Taker When You’re Late For Work….and Sometimes You’re Just A Dumbass
Image source: ktg_unit
#28 One Of The Most Interesting Resumes I Have Seen Thus Far. Anyone Need A Recommendation For A Nip And Tuck?
Image source: ktg_unit
#29 I Wonder When They Will Realize Where They Parked There Car…
Image source: TheLycanthropy
#30 This Crane On A Construction Site. (Pics Are Also Allowed Here)
Image source: hnav930
#31 A Gold Mine
Image source: hnav930
#32 This Dumbass With His Unstable Loads
Image source: Vy_K1ng
#33 One Of My Dad’s Customers
Image source: epic6danny
#34 Rebel m/
Image source: BlinkinShark
#35 Trash Guy Dropped The Dumpster Into His Truck
Image source: hnav930
#36 Insert Picture Of The Qc Person Checking The Welds On My 2019 Jeep
Image source: astokely
#37 Plugged The Christmas Trees In, Boss
Image source: FlytrapCigars
#38 Someone Left Their Keys On The Wrong Shelf
Image source: BEANTOWNDRUMMER
#39 I Changed The Sign Boss
Image source: Hundred_P
#40 Thirth
Image source: FCB_AP
#41 More Like Employee Of The Century!
Image source: zmanofdoom95
#42 I’m Just Trying To Organize A Meeting. Will You Be There Or Not?
Image source: Just_some_soundguy
#43 Got Stuck. Clearly Wasn’t Watching
Image source: Gravitas_Plus
#44 Local Grocery Store. Top It Off With Masks Being Mandatory
Image source: iride360
#45 One Of My Employees Isn’t The Brightest Bulb In The Box. He’s Been Trying To Install This Lock For An Hour Using The Wrong Setting On The Bolt Wondering Why He Was Struggling
Image source: FreedomSeedFarm
Follow Us