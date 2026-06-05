“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

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If there’s one thing cat owners learn very quickly, it’s that kittens don’t stay tiny for long. One day they’re small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and before you know it, they’re confidently ruling the house, stealing your favorite chair, and acting like they’ve owned the place forever. Yet no matter how much they grow, many cats somehow manage to keep the same expressions, quirks, and personalities they had as kittens.

That’s part of what makes the online community ‘Cat Grows’ so enjoyable. Whether you’re a lifelong cat lover or simply enjoy adorable animal photos, these heartwarming side by side comparisons are a wonderful reminder of how quickly our pets grow and how lucky we are to watch them change through the years.

Scroll down to see these beautiful feline glow ups and let us know which transformation is your favorite.

More info: vk.com

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

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“Cat Grows”: 25 Adorable New Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little

Image source: kotrastet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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