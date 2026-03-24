30 New “Then And Now” Pics Of Adorable Kittens Turning Into Majestic Cats, As Shared On This Group

Alright, cat lovers, this one’s hard to scroll past. There’s just something about seeing a tiny, wide-eyed kitten next to their grown-up self that never gets old, and that’s exactly what the ‘Cat Grows’ community is all about.
People in the group share simple side-by-side photos of their cats then and now, and honestly, some of the transformations are wild. Fluffy little babies turn into majestic, slightly grumpy-looking adults, while others somehow keep that same goofy expression years later. Along the way, owners often share little stories too – especially about rescue kittens who went from rough starts to living their best lives.
The group is super active, with new posts popping up all the time, so there’s always something cute to see. We picked 30 of the latest “then and now” photos that perfectly capture these glow-ups, so prepare for a lot of aww…
More info: vk.com
#1
Image source: kotrastet
#2
Image source: kotrastet
#3
Image source: kotrastet
#4
Image source: kotrastet
#5
Image source: kotrastet
#6
Image source: kotrastet
#7
Image source: kotrastet
#8
Image source: kotrastet
#9
Image source: kotrastet
#10
Image source: kotrastet
#11
Image source: kotrastet
#12
Image source: kotrastet
#13
Image source: kotrastet
#14
Image source: kotrastet
#15
Image source: kotrastet
#16
Image source: kotrastet
#17
Image source: kotrastet
#18
Image source: kotrastet
#19
Image source: kotrastet
#20
Image source: kotrastet
#21
Image source: kotrastet
#22
Image source: kotrastet
#23
Image source: kotrastet
#24
Image source: kotrastet
#25
Image source: kotrastet
#26
Image source: kotrastet
#27
Image source: kotrastet
#28
Image source: kotrastet
#29
Image source: kotrastet
#30
Image source: kotrastet
Follow Us