Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

by

Whether you consider yourself to be a cat or a dog person, there’s one thing you just have to admit. Cats do have an unlimited capacity to get into the craziest situations ever and they never cease to make us laugh. We proved that so many times here on Bored Panda but this story is quite extraordinary even for funny cat story experts. It features Carmilla The Kitten, a mischievous little fluff that felt a drug adventure was exactly her cup of tea after she found a weed cookie lying around safely wrapped in layers and layers of plastic bags when her owner left for a short bathroom break. Read the whole story below.

More info: Twitter

This woman’s cat went on a “Big Drug Adventure” that she shared with all of us in a thread

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Apparently, the adventurous kitty downed a whole weed cookie and had to face the consequences

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Her owner documented all of it in a hilarious way

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Image credits: Carmine_Deville

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Convinces Herself Her Hubs Is Having An Affair With An Employee, Starts Taunting The Woman
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
Is The Show Body Cam: Close Encounters Fake?
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2019
Lighthearted Shows That Tackle Serious Issues Well
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2017
Tired Of Patients Not Wanting To Reveal Their Biological Sex This Person Went On A Rant To Explain Why It Can End Tragically
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Made This Diamond Shape Cat House
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek Rapped The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song, And You Need to See It
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.