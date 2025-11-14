Woman Leaves A Weed Cookie Lying Unattended For A Minute, Her Cat Steals It And Eats It

Whether you consider yourself to be a cat or a dog person, there’s one thing you just have to admit. Cats do have an unlimited capacity to get into the craziest situations ever and they never cease to make us laugh. We proved that so many times here on Bored Panda but this story is quite extraordinary even for funny cat story experts. It features Carmilla The Kitten, a mischievous little fluff that felt a drug adventure was exactly her cup of tea after she found a weed cookie lying around safely wrapped in layers and layers of plastic bags when her owner left for a short bathroom break. Read the whole story below.
More info: Twitter
This woman’s cat went on a “Big Drug Adventure” that she shared with all of us in a thread
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Apparently, the adventurous kitty downed a whole weed cookie and had to face the consequences
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Her owner documented all of it in a hilarious way
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Image credits: Carmine_Deville
Follow Us