30 Times Cats Cracked Us Up

As useful as the internet has been to humanity, connecting us all like never before and aggregating the sum of all our knowledge into one easily accessible place, we all know its true purpose: cat photos.

Along with porn, funny photos of cats are probably the most popular and widely shared of our guilty internet pleasures, and never fail to brighten up a dark day! There’s just something about the cute cats we can’t get enough of, whether they are being majestic, adorable, wet, or just plain hilarious, silly cat pics are just always a good idea. We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of classic kitty cat pics for your viewing pleasure, and they are guaranteed to leave you feline fine. Scroll down below to check the funny animals out for yourself, and don’t forget to vote for your faves!

#1 This Guy Found The Best In The Park Place To Rest

Image source: Floolight

#2 When I Was Younger I Had Dreams Of Being This Hardcore Gangster Rapper..i Guess Things Change

Image source: joeykadesh

#3 These Cats

Image source: Ryozuo

#4 Waiting For Food

Image source: Shatterize

#5 My Son Has Loved My Cat Since The Day He Was Born. She Tolerates That Love In A Way I Never Thought Possible

Image source: Queen_trash_mouth

#6 Am I A Joke To You, Brenda?

Image source: nippyrox

#7 Not Missing An Opportunity

Image source: bill_murrey

#8 Instructions Were Unclear

Image source: Adventure_Adam

#9 Ive Been Allergic My Whole Life To Cats. Ive Finally Built Up Enough Of An Immunity Through Injections. Reddit, Please Welcome My First Rescue Kitty, Legolas

Image source: TwinCaliber

#10 Today I Found Out I Can’t Have Kids, But It’s Fine Because My Cat Is Cuter Than Any Baby I Could Ever Have

Image source: jalapenosarelife

#11 Well, I Guess I May As Well Cancel My Plans For The Day. I’m Not Going Anywhere

Image source: BiggusDickus2

#12 “Sandra Can You Open The Door Bit Of A Situation Here”

Image source: captainhowdy27

#13 Who’s That?

Image source: JanBasketMan

#14 My Cat When He Thinks There’s No One Home

Image source: Ralph_the_Cat

#15 My Mom’s Cat Looks Like She’s Wearing A Fancy Sweater

Image source: HadoukenKitty

#16 My Office Lets Me Bring My Cat To Work, So I Bought Him Some Ties

Image source: reggaegirl420

#17 Well If You Don’t Eat The Raw Dead Birds He Brings, This Is The Next Logical Step

Image source: OctopussSevenTwo

#18 I Thought This Deserved To Be Shared

Image source: DayDreamer089

#19 This Cat Looks Like A Gruff Old Kung Fu Master

Image source: BookerDeWittsCarbine

#20 My 1.5yr Old Son And 14yr Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning

Image source: mgrave22

#21 Another Proof That Cats Are Liquid

Image source: 00zim00

#22 So Smol. So Smug

Image source: Dazeofthephoenix

#23 Went To Volunteer At The Humane Society, And The Security Bag Check Was Pretty Intense

Image source: Tacotimeisallthetime

#24 I’m Terribly Sorry, Madam. I Have Absolutely No Idea Where He Learned That Word

Image source: StarChaser87

#25 The Council Has Spoken

Image source: arterialbloodspray

#26 Cabbit

Image source: emptydictionary

#27 Skinny Cat Vs Fat Cat (Snow Edition)

Image source: Metalkon

#28 Guys Look What I Made!!! It Took Weeks But It’s A Yarn Ball Cat House!!!!!

Image source: anlyin

#29 Count Catula The Vampire Cat Claims Another Victim

Image source: oligarchyoligarchy

#30 My Cat Admiring My Pregnant Wife

Image source: bike_rack

