The Bitty Kitty Brigade Brought Rescue Kittens On Once-In-A-Lifetime Field Trip To An Aquarium

Cats and fish aren’t exactly known for being the best of friends, but that didn’t stop a group of rescued kittens from having the adventure of a lifetime. The Bitty Kitty Brigade, a Minnesota-based animal rescue organization, recently brought more than a dozen of its foster kittens on a special field trip to Sea Life at Mall of America. Instead of their usual surroundings, the tiny visitors found themselves face-to-face with colorful fish, stingrays, sharks, and other fascinating underwater creatures.
The outing, which took place before the aquarium opened to the public, marked the rescue’s sixth annual visit. Some kittens were fascinated by the fish swimming past the glass, while others explored the aquarium’s underwater tunnel or simply napped. But beyond being an incredibly adorable experience, the trip also served a purpose: introducing the kittens to new sights, sounds, and environments to help them socialize and prepare for life in their future homes.
Scroll down to see these curious little explorers discovering the underwater world, and let us know which of their reactions you find the most adorable!
These rescued kittens got a front-row seat to an underwater world full of fascinating creatures
The Bitty Kitty Brigade is a volunteer-run, foster-based nonprofit founded in 2018 that specializes in rescuing orphaned newborn kittens. Many of the kittens it takes in are only days or weeks old and need around-the-clock care, including bottle-feeding and medical attention. The organization provides them with loving foster homes until they’re old enough to be adopted.
The tiny visitors were welcomed to Sea Life at Mall of America for a very special field trip
For these curious little explorers, practically everything was worth investigating
And what better place for a curious kitten to discover something new than an aquarium? SEA LIFE at Mall of America, located in Bloomington, Minnesota, is home to thousands of aquatic creatures representing more than 200 species. Its attractions include a 300-foot-long underwater tunnel, where visitors can watch sharks, sea turtles, and other marine animals swimming all around them.
Some of the fish were quite a bit bigger than their new feline admirers
Some were quite curious about the large creatures peacefully swimming past
For young kittens, positive experiences in unfamiliar environments can build confidence and support healthy social development. According to the rescue’s organizers, outings like this can help kittens adjust to new surroundings once they’re adopted. Of course, every kitten has its own personality, and while some seemed eager to investigate everything, others were perfectly content to sit back and watch the aquatic entertainment.
Other kittens were positively mesmerized
But they are still cats, so a few naps were in order
Some of this year’s little adventurers even had names inspired by the Minnesota State Fair, including Funnel Cake and Apple Fries. Between the unusual names, curious expressions, and occasional sleepy kitten, the field trip offered plenty of memorable moments while also highlighting the important work of animal rescue.
For The Bitty Kitty Brigade, this is the sixth such annual field trip in a row
Experiences like this can help young kittens become more comfortable with unfamiliar surroundings
For anyone interested in helping more kittens get their own happy endings, The Bitty Kitty Brigade welcomes support through fostering, adoption, volunteering, and donations. You can learn more about the organization and its work on its official website.
After such an exciting adventure, the next big milestone for these little ones is finding a loving home
Seeing how the Sea Life staff reacted, this batch of kittens is sure to find their forever families sooner rather than later
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