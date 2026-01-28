Kimberly Dos Ramos: Exploring Her Career Beyond Grachi

Appearing as Matilda Román on Nickelodeon Latin America’s Grachi shot Kimberly Dos Ramos to international stardom, complete with a “teen idol” title and fans known as “Kimystas.” For the most part, Grachi shaped her public image in her formative years as an actress. Nevertheless, the Venezuelan actress has expanded her portfolio with several leading roles on successful telenovelas, including ¿Quién es quién? and Tierra de reyes.
The journey to fame began early for Kimberly Dos Ramos, and with her family’s support and influence, the Venezuelan star grew her career from scratch. Major influences in her career include Johnny Depp, Natalie Portman, and Daniela Alvarado. Despite having an accomplished acting career, Dos Ramos continues to pursue academic excellence by studying Business Administration in college. No doubt, Dos Ramos is currently one of the most accomplished stars from the Grachi cast list.
Exploring Kimberly Dos Ramos in Her Formative Years as a Child Actress
Born on April 15, 1992, Kimberly Dos Ramos grew up with two brothers, Lance Dos Ramos and Lenny Dos Ramos, who are both actors. Watching her brothers audition for roles piqued Dos Ramos’ interest in the performing arts, and it proved to be right up her alley. She appeared in her first screen test at age four and worked in commercials and promotions for the Venezuelan television station Radio Caracas Television (RCTV) in her budding years.
Kimberly Dos Ramos made her acting debut in 2000, playing the supporting role of Martica Sánchez on the Venevisión telenovela, Hechizo de amor. She later appeared in two other Venevisión shows – Más que amor, frenesí, and Las González in 2001 and 2002, respectively. In 2003, she debuted on RCTV in the telenovela La Cuaima, playing the supporting role of Bambi Caceres. Dos Ramos appeared in more supporting roles on RCTV International programs, including the network’s last production, Que el cielo me explique.
She Played Her First Main Role On Grachi
Kimberly Dos Ramos appeared in the first two seasons of Grachi as Matilda Román alongside her brother as a co-star. Her character is a rich, spoiled girl who enjoys being mischievous with her powers. She is also the main rival of the titular character played by Isabella Castillo. Dos Ramos was booked to appear in the third season of the Nickelodeon Latin America show, but was cast for a supporting role in El rostro de la venganza, marking her debut in Telemundo.
After gaining acclaim for her successful debut on Telemundo, Dos Ramos was cast in a main role on the network’s telenovela, Marido en alquiler. She also played leading roles on Tierra de Reyes and ¿Quién es quién? with Grachi co-star Isabella Castillo. Dos Ramos made her Televisa debut in 2016, playing the antagonist Graciela Palacios in Vino el amor. She later guest-starred on the first season of Por amar sin ley as Sofía Alcócer and was upgraded to series regular for the second season.
Kimberly Dos Ramos starred in the 2020 remake of the hit Mexican telenovela Rubí as Maribel de la Fuente. In 2021, she created a legacy with her performance as Isabela Gallardo Torreblanca on La desalmada. She reunited with her Tierra de Reyes co-star Christian de la Campa for the third time on Telemundo’s telenovela Vuelve a mí in 2023. For her recent projects, Dos Ramos has played leading roles in TelevisaUnivision programs – Vivir de amor as Angelli del Olmo Sandoval and Me atrevo a amarte as Victoria Pérez-Soler Paz.
Her Awards and Nominations
@kimberly2ramos
Ustedes la pidieron y aquí está 👏🏻 la escena de la 🍇 de Angellí y el Pepe Emilio @Emmanuel Palomares en #vivirdemor que nunca salió en la TV 👀 😧 … #kimberlydosramos #novela #mexico #uvas #escenasnovelas
Kimberly Dos Ramos has received several awards and nominations for her spectacular work on television. Her first-ever award nominations were for Favorite Villain at the 2011 Kids’ Choice Awards México and Argentina, respectively, for her role as an antagonist in Grachi. She received two more nominations in that category the next year for the same role. The role also earned her a Girl of the Year nomination from Meus Prêmios Nick Brasil. Her impact as a young actress at the time also attracted a Miss Tweet nomination at the Twitter Awards.
For her portrayal of Katerina on El rostro de la veganza, Kimberly Dos Ramos won her first award in 2013 for Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela at the Miami Life Awards. She won a second Miami Life Award in 2015 in the category of Best Young Actress in a Telenovela for her performance in Tierra de Reyes. In addition, she won the 2015 I’m Sexy and I Know It award from Premios Tu Mundo. Her other nominations include two Best Supporting Actress nods at the Premios Tu Mundo 2013 and Premios People en Español.
Follow Us