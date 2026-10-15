Kim Kardashian’s Photos Of Her Daughter And Nieces In Matching “Inappropriate” Outfits Draw Fierce Backlash

For a second, the grown-ups in the Kardashian family took a backseat and pushed three little cousins from their clan into the spotlight.
The young divas looked aww-worthy in their matching outfits, but some netizens claimed it was “inappropriate” for them to be dressing and posing like the adults in their family.
“The poses are ridiculous for children,” one commented online.
Kim Kardashian shared pictures of Chicago, Dream, and True from the family’s Asia trip
During the Kardashian family’s trip to Asia, Kim Kardashian shared snaps of her daughter and two nieces wearing matching Chinese outfits.
Kim’s Instagram carousel began with a solo picture of herself in a black dress, giving a smoldering look to the camera.
Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, and Kim’s sister, Khloé, 42, also made appearances in the Instagram post.
In Kim’s pictures of the three cousins, her daughter Chicago West, 8, was seen posing next to True Thompson, 8, and Dream Kardashian, 9.
True is the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and Dream is Rob Kardashian and Angela White’s daughter.
One snap featured the girls eating McDonald’s in their hotel room. Another showed them gleefully making their way down a hallway.
“CHINA 🇨🇳 with Lady Luck,” the 45-year-old mother wrote in the caption.
The photos drew criticism, with some netizens questioning the girls’ outfits and poses
“Aww the girls look so good,” said a fan, while another wrote, “Okay, Chicago serving mini Kim FACE.”
“Three cousins dressed like princesses and already looking like they’re having the best time together,” commented another.
Others tsk-tsked at the pictures of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s young members.
“INAPPROPRIATE!!!!!!!!” one wrote on social media.
“This looks weird,” another declared.
Netizens felt the need to dive into a whole debate about the children’s outfits and their poses.
“Umm this is weird and why do the boys [sic] are never shown but they put the girls front in center there is no reason for these pics,” wrote another.
“Why do celebs do this to their kids? It’s so gross,” one critic wrote online
Another wrote, “They obviously see their parents model and just imitate. It’s not that deep, stop s**ualising children.”
“I don’t see the problem,” said one. Another agreed, saying: “This is a normal dress, if you find this inappropriate..you are the problem.”
“They ARE adorable and I’m sure they had fun, but posting these images online? Not so adorable,” another wrote. “They are little girls being portrayed in a manner that comes off as s**ualized. Why do celebs do this to their kids? It’s so gross.”
Kim has been chronicling moments of their trip to China in recent days.
The SKIMS founder shared pictures of them in front of the Great Wall of China, a historic site in Beijing that’s often visited by tourists.
Cousins Chicago, Dream, and True were seen in matching outfits then as well.
The SKIMS founder said it was “magical” to see Chicago with her cousins
Previously, Kim called Chicago a “smart, sweet, silly” girl in a birthday tribute.
She said she didn’t know it would be so easy and fun to raise a Capricorn girl and could already see the “determination and ambition” in Chicago, who is the third of Kim and ex-husband Kanye West’s four children.
They are also parents to North, 13, Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7.
Kim also mentioned how “magical” it was to see Chicago with her cousins.
“You are so smart, sweet, silly, and so lovable to everyone around you, especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe,” the mother of four wrote in the 2024 birthday tribute.
Khloé said she was terrified of the next generation of Kardashians becoming teens at the same time
Khloé Kardashian previously said True and her son Tatum were close with their cousins.
She said they meet “pretty much daily” during a 2024 Snapchat Q&A.
“They are all so lucky to have each other. It’s an incredible blessing,” the reality star continued. “They are all more like brothers and sisters than cousins. I love that they will always have each other.”
Khloé once joked about the next generation of Kardashians becoming teenagers together.
“I am so terrified just for Storm, Chi, True, and Dream to be teenagers at the same time. I am terrified,” she said during her first Khloé in Wonder Land podcast episode last year with Scott Disick, who shares daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.
The two parents spoke about whether they would want their kids to be in the spotlight like them.
“I feel like it’s up to them,” Scott said.
“Look at the 13 or 14 grandkids,” he added. “When they all become of age, what they could do is like a royal rumble of the world. It’s insane.”
“It’s terrifying. It is terrifying,” Khloé added.
“They obviously see their parents model and just imitate. It’s not that deep,” one commented online
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