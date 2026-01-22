Kim Kardashian’s Taylor Swift Comments Spark Suspicion Amid Blake Lively Bombshell Text Reveal

Just as Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s text exchange, allegedly insulting Justin Baldoni, sent social media into a frenzy, Kim Kardashian has inserted herself into the conversation with what fans are calling “suspicious” comments about the pop star.
The private messages between the strained former Hollywood best friends were unsealed on Tuesday, January 20, in newly released court documents as part of the discovery process in Lively’s ongoing lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Baldoni.
The timing of Kim’s remarks has sparked a wave of wild speculation, with many dubbing her latest move “damage control at full force.”
Kim Kardashian has raised suspicions with her cryptically timed comments about Taylor Swift amid the ongoing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama
The lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been ongoing since late 2024, stemming from the actress’s claims of s*xual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us, and an alleged smear campaign against her.
Justin fired back at the allegations with a $400 million countersuit against Lively for defamation, claiming the Gossip Girl alum allegedly threatened to “ruin” his reputation in the industry and attempted to “hijack” his creative vision for the film during the filming process.
While the countersuit was dismissed in June last year, according to multiple reports, a tranche of hundreds of court exhibits, including text messages between Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, and others, was officially unsealed on Tuesday.
In the messages, which were originally submitted to the court in November 2025 by Baldoni’s legal team as part of a motion for summary judgment, Blake allegedly referred to him using several disparaging terms, including “doofus director” and “a clown,” while also referring to the film as “my movie.”
Lively also allegedly asked Swift to support her revised version of the film’s script, to which the 14-time Grammy winner reportedly replied, “I’ll do anything for you!!”
The unsealed documents further revealed a December 2024 text exchange between the former best friends, in which Taylor allegedly called Justin a “b*tch,” writing, “I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”
Exactly one day after the text exchange exploded online, on January 21, Kim Kardashian made a surprising confession about her feelings toward the 36-year-old pop star, a move that immediately fueled speculation across social media.
Text messages between Lively and Swift revealed that the two strained former best friends allegedly referred to Baldoni as “b*tch,” “clown,” and other disrespectful names
During an appearance on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, the SKIMS founder revealed that she occasionally listens to Taylor’s music in her downtime, even offering praise for the singer’s work.
When asked by Khloé, “Do you think people would be surprised that you listen to Taylor Swift?” Kim replied, “I think I’ve said it.”
“I have some of her older songs on my playlist. I’ve always thought she’s like a super talented, great artist.”
The reality star’s sudden praise of Swift, given their decades-long, highly publicized history, quickly sparked skepticism online, with social media users floating several theories of their own.
Some speculated that, in light of Swift and Lively’s texts being unsealed, the singer’s PR team may be attempting “damage control.”
One person commented, “PR working overtime to overshadow Taylor’s involvement in the Justin Baldoni Blake Lively case.”
Another user added, “Damage control campaign… PR is giving the extra mile with this high school bullying strategic friend’s plan.”
“No doubt Ms. Swift’s PR people are really trying to distract from the horrible texts that Taylor was involved in. She clearly is a part of the mean girl club. Disappointed in her behavior.”
Others went even further, speculating that Kim may be “trying to get on Taylor’s good side” in hopes of securing an invitation to Swift’s upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.
The Kardashian star’s comments about the Grammy winner sparked a wave of wild speculation online, with theories about a calculated “PR move” to hopes of a “wedding invite”
One netizen mocked, “Awww Kim won’t be invited to the wedding of the YEAR!!”
Another chimed in, “Kim you are still not invited to the wedding, lol.”
“Kim just wants to be invited to the wedding,” a third commenter wrote.
“Ha! Trying to get on Taylor’s good side so they’ll invite her to the wedding LOL. Too late Kim you’re out!”
Others weren’t buying the goodwill at all, dragging Kardashian for what they called a “poor choice” in later supporting and marrying Kanye West despite his controversial 2009 incident.
“Nope. You and your crazy Ex should be very ashamed of what you did to Taylor. Do better!” one netizen wrote, while another added, “Yeah, she says this now but we all know how she behaved with her back then all too well. Too bad ‘thanK you aIMee’ that this comment is so late.”
“Oh please, Lady, she made a song about you ‘thanK you aIMee,’ and you still desperate to get her and her fans approval… GIVE. IT. A. REST! Time is ticking, Kimberly, always trying to stay relevant.”
The backlash stems from the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards moment, when a 19-year-old Swift was accepting the Best Female Video award for You Belong With Me.
The latest controversy also reignited conversations surrounding Kim and Taylor’s over-a-decade-long, on-and-off high-profile feud
West abruptly stormed the stage, grabbed the microphone, and declared, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”
Years later, in 2016, Kim released edited snippets of a recorded phone call between Kanye and Swift on Snapchat.
The clips appeared to show Taylor approving controversial lyrics in his song Famous, reportedly leading to Swift being labeled a “liar” and a “snake” by the public at the time.
However, in 2020, an unedited version of the leaked 2016 call revealed that the Fate of Ophelia singer had not been informed about the specific “b*tch” lyric she later objected to in the song.
In the newly unsealed documents, Taylor allegedly referred to Baldoni as a “b*tch,” mirroring the language that once sat at the center of her 2016 feud with Kardashian and West.
Many critics slammed Swift for being caught using the same derogatory term she had previously condemned, particularly in light of Kim’s recent comments.
“We’re not forgetting about the texts, TS.”
Taylor and Kim were also pulled back into controversy nearly two years ago, in 2024, when Swift released her song thanK you aIMee, widely believed to be a diss track aimed at Kim and rooted in their long-running feud.
“We know what you did and your relevance is nil. Quit speaking about Taylor. Just stop. It’s pittiful,” echoed several social media users.
“Kim is trying to distance herself from that time and her involvement. Kim is still guilty.”
As for the Blake and Justin lawsuit, where Taylor’s name has repeatedly surfaced, the trial is scheduled to begin on May 18 this year, with the singer reportedly named as a potential witness by Lively’s legal team.
“I doubt highly that Kim Kardashian ever crosses Taylor Swift’s mind” one social media user reacted
