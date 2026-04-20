Killer Mike: Bio And Career Highlights

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Killer Mike: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Killer Mike

April 20, 1975

Atlanta, Georgia, US

51 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Killer Mike?

Michael Santiago Render is an American rapper and activist, recognized for his commanding lyrical delivery and outspoken social commentary. He combines intricate storytelling with a powerful voice to address critical issues.

His breakout moment arrived with his feature on Outkast’s 2001 Grammy-winning single “The Whole World,” which quickly established his formidable presence in hip-hop. This early success foreshadowed a distinguished career defined by both solo work and notable collaborations.

Early Life and Education

Family ties ran deep in the Adamsville neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia, where Michael Render was born on April 20, 1975. His father was a policeman and his mother was a florist; his grandparents largely raised him in the Collier Heights area.

Render attended Douglass High School, later briefly enrolling at Morehouse College, where he cultivated an early interest in hip-hop and connected with the influential Dungeon Family collective.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc of partnership defines Michael Render’s personal life with his wife, Shana Render, whom he married in 2006. She is a crucial business partner and a driving force behind his career.

Killer Mike shares four children with Shana: Pony, Mikey, Aniyah, and Malik, with whom he maintains a collaborative family dynamic and business ventures.

Career Highlights

Michael Santiago Render’s 2023 album Michael, his first solo project in over a decade, swept the Rap categories at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, earning three trophies for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Beyond his solo success, Render co-founded the critically acclaimed duo Run the Jewels with El-P in 2013, releasing four studio albums that frequently topped charts and garnered widespread praise.

His extensive activism, focusing on social equality, police brutality, and systemic racism, also earned him the 2020 Billboard Change Maker Award.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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