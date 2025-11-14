Kids Meet Santa For The First Time And It Will Warm Your Heart

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. I wanted to give 2 of my friend’s daughters the gift of meeting Santa this year so we brought in the best Santa I know and I took some candid photos of them together. It was maybe the most precious thing I’ve ever seen. They were so excited. I hope you enjoy this good wholesome Holiday content.
Who’s ready for Christmas?
Santa: Ramsay | Girls: Harlow & Hazen | Vancouver | SonyA6000 | Not sponsored by @cocacola * Happy Holidays everyone
Check out and follow my Instagram if you want to see more of my work!
More info: Instagram
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us