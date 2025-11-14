Kids Meet Santa For The First Time And It Will Warm Your Heart

by

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. I wanted to give 2 of my friend’s daughters the gift of meeting Santa this year so we brought in the best Santa I know and I took some candid photos of them together. It was maybe the most precious thing I’ve ever seen. They were so excited. I hope you enjoy this good wholesome Holiday content.

Who’s ready for Christmas?

Santa: Ramsay | Girls: Harlow & Hazen | Vancouver | SonyA6000 | Not sponsored by @cocacola * Happy Holidays everyone

Check out and follow my Instagram if you want to see more of my work!

More info: Instagram

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
