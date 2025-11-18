28 Instances Kids Blurted Something That Made Adults Realize Their Own ‘Ancient’ Age

My twin daughters will turn ten in 2 weeks, and just recently, one of them sincerely asked if I watched Mr. Beast as a kid, and was incredibly surprised when I admitted that this guy is actually a whole generation younger than me. Yes, kids sometimes make us feel like dinosaurs – that is, incredibly ancient.

If you needed proof – here’s this viral thread on X (former Twitter), where moms and dads share stories about how a normal conversation with their kid turned out to be another unnecessary reminder that we are all ‘fossils.’ However, if we put aside the slight sadness, then all these tweets just look really amusing.

More info: X

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

#1

Image source: Cheeseboy22

#2

Image source: Mommy__Owl

#3

Image source: PaigeKellerman

#4

Image source: thedad

#5

Image source: sarcasticmommy4

#6

Image source: beingyelisa

#7

Image source: mcdadstuff

#8

Image source: thedad

#9

Image source: mom_tho

#10

Image source: Six_Pack_Mom

#11

Image source: DomesticGoddss

#12

Image source: thedad

#13

Image source: Cheeseboy22

#14

Image source: Cheeseboy22

#15

Image source: PetrickSara

#16

Image source: outsmartedmommy

#17

Image source: GrantTanaka

#18

Image source: DomesticGoddss

#19

Image source: danicounselor

#20

Image source: thedad

#21

Image source: MidgardMomma

#22

Image source: thedad

#23

Image source: KatieDeal99

#24

Image source: thedad

#25

Image source: sarcasticmommy4

#26

Image source: AngryRaccoon2

#27

Image source: AnniemuMary

#28

Image source: DomesticGoddss

