Keylor Navas: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Keylor Navas

December 15, 1986

Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

38 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Keylor Navas?

Keylor Navas is a Costa Rican professional footballer, widely recognized as a world-class goalkeeper for his agility and commanding presence. He consistently displays exceptional shot-stopping ability and a calm demeanor under pressure.

His breakout moment arrived with a stellar performance at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he led Costa Rica to a historic quarter-final finish, earning widespread critical acclaim and solidifying his place in the international spotlight.

Early Life and Education

Born in Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica, Keylor Navas’s early life saw him raised largely by his grandparents after his parents moved to the US seeking better economic opportunities. This humble beginning instilled a strong sense of dedication.

He cultivated his passion for football from a young age, joining the Escuela de Futbol Pedregoso at eight and later developing his skills within the Deportivo Saprissa youth academy.

Notable Relationships

Keylor Navas is married to Andrea Salas, a Costa Rican model and former beauty queen, whom he wed in a civil ceremony in 2009. The couple formalized their union with a larger celebration in 2015.

Navas and Salas share two sons, Mateo and Thiago; he also considers Andrea’s daughter, Daniela, from a previous relationship, as his own.

Career Highlights

Keylor Navas etched his name in football history as a key player in Real Madrid’s three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. He consistently delivered crucial saves in high-stakes matches during these triumphant seasons.

His international career is marked by leading the Costa Rica national team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals, a historic achievement that showcased his formidable talent on the global stage. Navas also secured multiple CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Signature Quote

“You have to win your place every day and train at 100 percent always.”

