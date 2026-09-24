Kevin Sorbo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kevin Sorbo
September 24, 1958
Mound, Minnesota, US
68 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Kevin Sorbo?
Kevin David Sorbo is an American actor celebrated for his rugged screen presence and hero roles. His steady, earnest style helped redefine the landscape of fantasy television for millions of enthusiastic viewers around the entire globe.
He first gained massive appeal playing the towering mythical lead in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. The smash syndicated hit dominated global ratings, and today he remains an active celebrity golf competitor.
Early Life and Education
Born in Mound, Minnesota, Kevin Sorbo grew up in a busy Lutheran household. His father, a junior high school teacher, and his nurse mother raised five children near the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
Mound Westonka High School provided his first taste of competitive sports and theater. He later attended Minnesota State University Moorhead, double majoring in marketing and advertising while modeling to pay tuition.
Notable Relationships
A long-term marriage has defined his personal life since the height of his nineties fame. He married actress Sam Jenkins in 1998 after meeting her when she guest-starred on his fantasy television series.
The couple shares three children, with whom they frequently collaborate on creative and philanthropic projects. They remain happily married today and raise their family with a strong focus on faith and independent filmmaking.
Career Highlights
Sorbo earned international stardom by anchoring massive syndicated television franchises. He played the lead in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys for six seasons before starring as Captain Dylan Hunt in Andromeda.
He subsequently launched Sorbo Studios to produce independent, values-driven films. Through this venture, he directed and starred in the drama Let There Be Light and the successful indie feature Abel’s Field.
Signature Quote
“I am not going to let other people set my limitations.”
Follow Us