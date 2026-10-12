Kelly Osbourne Reveals Details Of Striking 28-Lb Weight Gain And Addresses Plastic Surgery Claims

Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on the “worst year of [her] life,” opening up about how her weighing scale threw up different numbers at different phrases.
After acknowledging she looked weak and emaciated earlier this year, the 41-year-old reality star candidly spoke about gaining weight in recent months.
She also spoke about talking to her late father and rocker Ozzy Osbourne with some “candle magic.”
“It’s been the worst year of my life,” Kelly Osbourne said in a recent interview
Over the last year, Kelly Osbourne has been scrutinized for her weight loss, particularly after appearing onstage with her mom Sharon Osbourne at the BRIT Awards in March.
The award show appearance shocked her as much as it shocked the public, she said.
But at the time, she was grieving the loss of her father Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July, 2025. She has also been reeling from her split from fiancé and former Slipknot band member Sid Wilson in recent months.
Seven months after the BRIT Awards, Kelly said she has gained about 28 lbs. (13 kilograms) and is in a much better place now.
“It’s been the worst year of my life,” she told The Sun. “In so many ways, I can’t even explain to you. But it’s also been really beautiful because I’ve learned that my grief is an honour, as I truly love someone that much.”
Reflecting on her appearance at the BRIT Awards, Kelly said she didn’t know she “looked like that” until seeing pictures from the show.
“When I saw them, I couldn’t f***ing believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else,” she told the outlet.
“Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up,” said the former reality star, addressing rumors
What Kelly was most taken aback by was the lack of compassion people showed. Many assumed she had an eating dis**der, but she clarified that she didn’t.
“I just couldn’t do anything for myself. Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up,” she said.
The mother-of-one said she’s been facing body-shaming comments since she was a teenager, growing up in the spotlight as the iconic rocker’s daughter.
She underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and lost around 85 pounds (approximately 38.6 kilograms) at the time.
Over the years, comments surrounding her weight have been a staple in her life, she said.
The mother-of-one said comments surrounding her weight have been a staple in her life
“People are always saying I’m too fat, I’m too thin, I’m too this and too that,” she said in her interview this month.
She also acknowledged how people always assumed that she has undergone plastic surgery as well
“People still think I’ve had all this plastic surgery. I’ve not f**king had plastic surgery!” she said.
Kelly said Botox is the “only thing” she’s had, having gotten it between her eyebrows so she “[doesn’t have 11 lines” and “in [her] jaw” because she grinds her teeth and gets “crazy migraines.”
“Trust me, I want to get rid of this and that, but I’m too scared. What if they f*** it up and I look crazy?” she said about other procedures.
The star admitted she knows a lot of people who have undergone cosmetic surgeries and looked “nuts.”
“Like, nobody’s eyes are that wide. You can’t even f***ing blink! This is the face that God and my family gave me, and whether you like it or not, that’s up to you, but I’m alright with it,” she added
Kelly admitted she would undergo plastic surgery if she “gets a chicken neck.”
“And if my tits get a little bit lower, I need to get them lifted. I wouldn’t get implants though,” she added.
Kelly listed the cosmetic procedures she has undergone and what she might opt for in the future
Kelly also acknowledged during the interview that most people still see her as the spiky-haired teen, introduced to the world with MTV’s The Osbournes, a reality TV show that followed the lives of Ozzy, his wife Sharon, and kids Kelly and Jack Osbourne.
“I’m not a kid any more. I’m 42 this month, and I keep getting treated like a 16 year old, which I find baffling,” she said.
“No one knows what people are dealing with in private. I was just sad. I don’t wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked.”
Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images
In the wake of her father’s loss, Kelly said she has turned to Ozzy, who had promised her he would “send” her “messages.”
“I know this sounds woo-woo, but I do candle magic a lot,” she said, explaining that she once went to her dad’s grave with a white candle and wrote a wish on it, saying: “Please, help me.”
The next day, her mother showed up with a man in a black Mercedes.
“I thought she was going to send me to rehab. But actually what happened was she brought Chris Miller into my life,” she said.
The therapist and life coach “saved” her and “changed” her in so many ways, she added.
Netizens commented on her latest revelations in her interview this month
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