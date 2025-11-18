Kelly Osbourne Reveals Matthew Perry’s Kind Gesture From Rehab She’ll “Never Forget”

Kelly Osbourne revealed that her struggles with addiction in the past had once led to a special encounter with Matthew Perry, and she still remembers it years later.
The former reality star said she was in rehab at the age of 19 when the FRIENDS actor played an unforgettable role in her recovery process.
While speaking in a new documentary TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring, she said she will “never forget” the deceased Hollywood star’s kind gesture.
Kelly Osbourne reflected on an unforgettable encounter she had with Matthew Perry during her first stint in rehab at age 19
Image credits: Getty /Patrick McMullan
“He helped so many people. He helped me one day,” she said.
She recalled that things weren’t working out well for her during what was her first stint in rehab.
“I was 19 years old, and I was in rehab for the first time and I just wanted to run – it wasn’t clicking. I didn’t get it. I’d never felt more insecure or hated myself more,” she shared.
The daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring, that she struggled with addiction from the age of 13
“He could see that I was struggling, and he walked up to me, and he gave me a chip, and it said, ‘Just three minutes.’ And he told me, ‘If you can get through three minutes, you can get through anything,’” she continued.
Rehab chips, also known as sobriety tokens or coins, are small, symbolic items given to individuals in recovery programs as a tangible reminder of their progress in overcoming addiction.
She recalled the FRIENDS actor giving her a sobriety chip with a powerful message: “If you can get through three minutes, you can get through anything”
Image credits: kellyosbourne
“That chip got me through that day, which then got me through the next day, which then got me through the next day. And I’ll never forget that moment,” Kelly added.
The Whole Nine Yards actor was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles last October. Five individuals have since been charged in connection with his passing at the age of 54.
“When you think about how much pain he must have been in, it’s devastating,” Kelly said while speaking about the actor’s passing
Image credits: matthewperryfoundation
The daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne said she was “shocked” by his death but not entirely surprised.
“I wish I could say that I was surprised by his death,” she said. “I was shocked because he’s like the last kind of person you’d ever want to have this kind of life.”
“When you think about how much pain he must have been in, it’s devastating. But at the same time, he was an addict, and you can’t be shocked when an addict passes away, because it’s par for the course,” she went on to say. “It ends in three places – jails, institutions or death.”
Follow Us