5 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Charlotte’s Keir Charles

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is currently one of Netflix’s most-viewed TV shows ever, and with good reason. It’s a beautiful show thanks to its incredible actors and actresses like Keir Charles. Charles is a British actor who plays the fan-favorite Lord Ledger in the Netflix series. Lord Ledger is the grandfather to the Bridgerton children who take center stage in the hit series Bridgerton.
Charles is captivating on screen but is much more than a one-hit wonder as he has been acting for decades. Aside from his onscreen appearances, there is much more about this multitalented actor that his newfound fans don’t know about, and it will only make them love him more. Here are five facts you didn’t know about Keira Charles.
1. Keir Charles’ Acting Career Began in Theatre
Before making his debut on TV, Charles began his acting career on the theatre stage. Like many talented actors who got their big start on the scene, Charles has had a successful career in the entertainment world. He was mostly known for his theater work in big productions at The National Theatre, with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and in a couple of West End Shows. In the early 2010s, Charles was part of A Christmas Carol play at Noel Coward Theatre and The Winter’s Tale at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre. His theater work has helped him gain meaningful acting experience and confidence, allowing him to pursue other roles in the entertainment industry easily.
2. Keir Charles Has Appeared in Numerous Films and Tv Series
Charles has an impressive resume over his 20-year TV career. British TV fans will recognize some of the iconic TV shows he’s worked on. He’s appeared in classics like Green Wing, EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City, Peep Show, and Doctors and Casualty. But he hasn’t only appeared on the small screen. Charles has appeared in major films, including Love Actually and Man Up. He’s also appeared in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and Back To Life. His most recent role was in the Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte. His role as Lord Ledger became instantly popular, gaining him a new wave of fans overnight.
3. He Is Very Active on Social Media
While Charles is careful about what he shares on his social media, he keeps his fans updated about his work. Charles has been attentive not to share details about his personal life, family members, or other sensitive aspects of his life. He has a modest following on Instagram where he posts content for his fans. Charles also has a Twitter account where he shares his thoughts. Charles even shared behind the scenes as he practiced his memorable dance moves with Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas). His Instagram page is the first place to start for fans looking for behind-the-scenes photos and details of his time on some of these shows.
4. Keir Charles Has an Impressive Net Worth
According to recent reports, Charles’ net worth is estimated to be between $1-5 million. His work in theater, TV, and film has helped him amass all this wealth over the years. Although he hasn’t share how he spends these funds, Charles conversely enjoys being outdoors and spending time with friends.
5. He Is an Advocate For Women’s Rights
What most fans don’t know about Keir Charles is that he is a women’s rights advocate. On his Instagram page, he shared photos with fans of him attending the Women’s Rights March in 2017 to help bring light to the problems and challenges that women are going through. Charles was among the thousands of women and men marched through Central London calling for an end to violence against women and girls a few days after International Women’s Day in 2017.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!