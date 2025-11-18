22 Creative Activities That’ll Make Your Kids Love Thanksgiving Even More

Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and of course, delicious food. But for parents, it can also mean finding ways to keep energetic kids entertained while the turkey roasts and adults catch up. This year, we’re serving up 22 genius activities that will keep your little turkeys engaged and happy throughout the holiday festivities. From crafty projects to active games, we’ve got a cornucopia of ideas to ensure your Thanksgiving is filled with fun for all ages.
Gone are the days of hearing “I’m bored” echoing through the house on Thanksgiving. Our comprehensive list of creative activities will transform your holiday into an exciting adventure for kids, allowing adults to enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. Whether you’re looking for quiet crafts to keep little hands busy or active games to burn off that pre-dinner energy, we’ve got you covered. Get ready to gobble up the fun and create lasting memories with these entertaining Thanksgiving activities.
#1 Get Signals Crossed In A Good Way On Thanksgiving With The Crossed Signals Game, A Hilarious And Interactive Party Game For Family And Friends
Review: “This game was a hoot. Not only do you look like someone has just put a tray of ice cubes down your shirt while you’re playing it – but age has NOTHING to do with proficiency. And it doesn’t take three days to finish like some board games.” – mariann seyfferth
Image source: amazon.com, mariann seyfferth
#2 Rock On With Creativity This Thanksgiving With The Rock Painting Set, A Colorful And Calming Activity That Lets Kids Express Themselves
Review: “I purchased these for my kids to do a craft with painting on glass and these worked very well. I followed the instructions and they worked great. We have gone on to paint on multiple surfaces including pumpkins and I have had no problems.” – Kindle Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Kindle Customer
#3 Cover The Table In Creativity With The Giant Coloring Tablecloth, A Fun Way To Keep Little Hands Busy While The Turkey Cooks
Review: “This was a worthwhile purchase. The paper was thick enough to hold up for the event (and Save to use again next year, since it wasn’t all filled in when we were done) and crayons worked well on it. The lines of the artwork are crisp. Price is good. All around, thumbs up!” – J S
Image source: amazon.com, Emy
#4 Hatch A Holiday Friend With The Tamagotchi Pix, A Digital Pet To Care For And Play With On Turkey Day
Review: “Like my other Tamagotchi Pix. This product is built sturdy and I haven’t had any problems so far. I love this product. It’s so cute and well made. For a device with movable features such as the camera shutter button I think it is very sturdy and has the potential to be around for many years.” – Kindle Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Linsang
#5 Whisk Away Boredom With The Tiny Baking With 20 Delicious Tiny Recipes, A Miniature Cookbook And Baking Set That Lets Kids Get Creative In The Kitchen
Review: “This is so cute and really works! My 10 year old daughter had the best time! We made cupcakes and they were actually really good! Lots of fun recipes included!” – Linz
Image source: amazon.com, Tora Davis
#6 This Kids Selfie Camera Is A Kid-Friendly Camera That Lets Little Ones Capture Their Own Turkey Day Memories
Review: “This has been such a hit with my 3 and 4 year olds and keeps them entertained for hours. It operates JUST like an adult digital camera but has some fun added filters like a mustache, kids face and different boarder designs. Is a small size that allows them to operate it with ease. My kids walk around the house taking pictures of random things and then love to come and show me. Battery life is great and it seems pretty indestructible!” – Above and Abode
Image source: amazon.com, Kris10
#7 Chop, Slice, And Dice With Confidence Using The Kid Safe Kitchen Knife Set, A Safe And Fun Way For Little Chefs To Help With Thanksgiving Prep
Review: “Super purchase here for a 3 year old. He is making his own bento lunches :) Cool to cook together and I feel completely relax with my little buddy having his own knives <3” – Reina555
Image source: amazon.com, Anna
#8 Let Them Dribble Away The Turkey Day Zoomies With A Game Of Glow-In-The-Dark Hoops Using The Glow In The Dark Basketball
Review: “I was very impressed with this purchase. The product was exactly as described and looks like the picture 100%. The basketball bounces just like a normal basketball but the exciting part is it lights up so super bright you can see it from miles away. This was a gift for my son friend and he liked it so much I had to purchase another for him. Perfect for playing night time ball. I would highly recommend this product and would recommend over any glow in the dark basketball there is out there this is way better and brighter.” – Brianna
Image source: amazon.com, Jimmy H.
#9 Mold A Masterpiece Of Fun On Turkey Day With The Play-Doh Bulk Handout, A Bulk Pack Of Creativity To Keep Kids Busy And Inspired
Review: “These are the perfect little play doughs! Not sticky, super easy to open and close, and the containers are durable. None of them were dried out and there are so many different colors! Easy to clean up. Perfect for party favors or stalking stuffers! Easy to use to make fun little sculptures or anything you want!” – CodyT
Image source: amazon.com, MissKrissy
#10 Level Up The Fun On Turkey Day With The Pixicade Mobile Game Maker, A Creative Tool That Lets Kids Build And Play Their Own Mobile Games
Review: “My 7 year old nephew absolutely loved it. Perfect gift to keep him engaged and fosters his creativity. I’d like to note that he has ADD and it’s hard to find things that can allow him these freedoms.” – Krystle
Image source: amazon.com, Lil
#11 Slide Into Fun On Turkey Day With The Cardboard Indoor Slide, A Playful And Compact Way To Bring The Excitement Of Outdoor Play Indoors
Review: “The kids love it. I buy them a new one at Christmas and it lasts the year. Easy to fold and I store it between my washer and dryer or behind the couch when not in use. Great for small apartments and indoor play.” – DD
Image source: amazon.com, Amanda Sobol
#12 Build A Galaxy Of Fun On Thanksgiving With The LEGO Star Wars Set, A Brick-Tastic Way To Keep Kids Engaged And Entertained
Review: “The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter. Building Toy Set is an absolute hit! It sparked my nephew’s passion for LEGO and Star Wars. With iconic elements from the classic trilogy movies and easy-to-follow instructions, it provided hours of building fun and imaginative play. Perfect for kids of all ages,” – PEDRO U CERVANTES
Image source: amazon.com, Christopher Sims
#13 Get Stuck On Fun With The Unicorn Slime Kit, A Squishy, Stretchy, And Sparkly Way To Keep Kids Entertained On Thanksgiving
Review: “My kids love this slime kit, there are enough ingredients to make different kinds of slime, they love the fish bowl pebbles and the snow powder and they made the jelly cube slime for me! love the container to store all the slime they have made. Worth buying it!!” – J.D.
Image source: amazon.com, J.D.
#14 Blast Off The Turkey Day Boredom With The Rechargeable Laser Tag, A High-Energy Game For Kids To Play And Burn Off Holiday Energy
Review: “As parents, it’s pretty difficult to compete with video games. But this set is a GAME CHANGER. We have spent hours outside playing laser tag. Everyone from my 4 year old nephew to my 40 year old husband has enjoyed it. It’s easy to setup and get started asap. The charge port is very portable and you really just need a decent amount of space to run around. Highly recommend!!” – Jessica C.
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica C.
#15 Toss In Some Fun On Turkey Day With The Portable Cornhole Set, A Compact And Convenient Way To Play A Classic Outdoor Game With Family And Friends
Review: “If your family enjoys a good game of cornhole, this is a great set! We got immediate use out of it. It was easy to store, with a nice carrying case, and solid quality. I have no doubt it will see a ton of use for our family!” – the_curiousgeorges
Image source: amazon.com, the_curiousgeorges
#16 Crack Open The Fun On Thanksgiving With The National Geographic Break Open Geodes, A Geological Adventure That Lets Kids Discover Hidden Treasures
Review: “Got this for my 7 and 14 year old and they had so much fun busting them open and seeing the beautiful geodes inside. They passed one out to each of the family bc there were so many included. Highly recommend! Well worth the price.” – Erin Osborn McDaniel
Image source: amazon.com, Erin Osborn McDaniel
#17 Gather ‘Round The Table For A Harvest Of Fun With The Catan Board Game, A Classic Game Of Strategy And Adventure For The Whole Family
Review: “A bit of skill and a bit of luck makes this game perfect for a variety of ages. My smart 9 year old granddaughter was able to pick up on the rules. The little bit of luck evens the playing field for adults and upper elementary students. Give yourself a game or two to get use to the rules and strategies and you’ll have winning game nights!” – Rene
Image source: amazon.com, Nick Pop
#18 Educational Insights Playfoam Pals Pet Party 6-Pack, Fidget, Sensory, Shaping Fun, Ages 3+
Review: “These are amazing for creative sensory play! I love that the foam is non-toxic and that it doesn’t stick to everything. My kids have left it out numerous times and it never, ever dries out. And the little pet pals are just the cutest. The kids were so excited to see which ones they got and literally spent hours playing with them and the foam. These would be perfect for stocking stuffers!” – NYMommy
Image source: amazon.com, NYMommy
#19 Christmas Games, Inflatable Reindeer Antler Ring Toss Game, Stocking Stuffers For Men Women Kids Teens Adults, Christmas Party Games Fun Xmas Gifts Carnival Holiday Family
Review: “Oh my gosh, this game is so much fun for kids and adults! Easy to inflate and anyone can play.” – Connie K
Image source: amazon.com, Mariah
#20 Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman Card Game – By Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza – Holiday Party Card Game – Great Stocking Stuffer – Fun For Kids, Teens, Adults And Family – 10 Min Ages 7+
Review: “We definitely have bought into the Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza Game and this is so fun! We played it for at least 2 hours before putting it up on our first day!” – Sarah Henderson
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Christmas Games – Pin The Heart Christmas Crafts Games For Kids Families Party, Griinch Games Party Decorations Supplies Favors, Indoor Christmas Decorations Home Decor, Xmas Kids Activities Presents
Review: “This was so much fun for our family to play together around Christmas time and then watch the movie together. Easy and fun. We got creative by also doing other spots other than his heart to keep the game going.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#22 12 Games Of Christmas – 12 Hilarious Holiday Games [family Party Games Pack For Kids, Teens & Adults] – By Beat That! Game
Review: “There were tons of ideas in this box of games. Instructions were clear and items were of great quality which I didn’t expect. Great for kids to adults!” – Kathy P.
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Yeti In My Spaghetti Board Game – Kids Games, Family Game, Multi-Player, Board Games For Family Night, Preschool Toys, Hand-Eye-Coordination Game, Don’t Drop Yeti, Ages 4+
Review: “Simple game, great for younger kids – but even our 11-year-old enjoyed it. Less agonizing for Mom and Dad to have to play, too, which is a solid selling feature in itself.” – Chris
Image source: amazon.com, Chris
