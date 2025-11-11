I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years & 5000km So Far)

by

Quit my job to travel the sea by kayak. From my home town, Barcelona, till Sicily along the coastline and many many islands. I have paddled over 5.000 km within 3 year. Slow enough to not miss too much.

I found a dog on the way, and now she lives aboard as a sailor dog. We discover new places and cultures together, making thousands of friends along the Mediterranean coast. The journey continues!

More info: Instagram

I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)
I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years &#038; 5000km So Far)

Route map. 5.000 km of Mediterranean coast

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Turn
Turn Season 2 Episode 10 Review: “Gunpowder, Treason, and Plot”
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2015
How to Stream Rhonda Rousey’s Return to UFC 207
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2016
I Finally Took My Camera Out While Skiing The Alpes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Californication 4.02 “Suicide Solution” Review
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2011
It’s Called “Nostalgia TV” and It’s Absolutely Huge Right Now
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2017
Basketball Wives: LA: Should Draya Have Gone to Jackie’s Wedding?
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.