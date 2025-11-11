I Quit My Job To Kayak The Mediterranean Sea And Took A Dog (3 Years & 5000km So Far)

Quit my job to travel the sea by kayak. From my home town, Barcelona, till Sicily along the coastline and many many islands. I have paddled over 5.000 km within 3 year. Slow enough to not miss too much.
I found a dog on the way, and now she lives aboard as a sailor dog. We discover new places and cultures together, making thousands of friends along the Mediterranean coast. The journey continues!
More info: Instagram
Route map. 5.000 km of Mediterranean coast
