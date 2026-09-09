Katie Price Sparks Concern With Latest Appearance After Having Corrective Surgery

Katie Price’s latest red-carpet appearance has left fans doing a double take, with many largely unimpressed by her latest transformation.
The former model arrived at the 2026 National Television Awards looking almost unrecognizable beneath an intensely dramatic makeup look, just 24 hours after undergoing another round of cosmetic work.
One concerned netizen wrote, “Why anyone would choose to do this to themselves and believe they look good is beyond me.”
Katie Price turned heads at the 2026 National Television Awards alongside her children in a bold red-carpet look
Katie Price stepped onto the red carpet on Tuesday, September 8, accompanied by her children, 19-year-old Princess Andre and 21-year-old Junior Andre.
Her appearance came as the family celebrated Princess and Junior’s television careers, with Princess’s reality series, The Princess Diaries, among the projects bringing the siblings into the spotlight.
For the occasion, Katie opted for a crisp white long-sleeved shirt, black lace micro-shorts, sheer black tights, and towering platform heels.
Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images, Mike Marsland/WireImage
She wore her hair slicked straight back and completed the look with extremely heavy, dark makeup.
Just a day before walking the red carpet, the 48-year-old traveled to Brussels for what she described as corrective surgery after finding that one of her breasts remained slightly larger than the other following an earlier procedure.
Explaining the decision on Instagram, Price said, “I went to Brussels because one of my b**bs was still slightly bigger than the other. They put a new implant in, and while they were there, I said, ‘Oh, go on, just put a bit more in both of them.’”
Just 24 hours earlier, Katie had undergone ‘correction surgery’ in Brussels and admitted she looked like a ‘hamster’
But that was not the only procedure she underwent.
Katie also said she had filler placed in a hollow area of her face while she was under anesthesia, explaining that the treatment was performed “under the muscle, right into the bone.”
The timing meant she was still visibly swollen and bruised when she stepped onto the red carpet.
The reality TV star appeared to acknowledge how dramatic the immediate aftermath was, telling followers that after waking up on Tuesday, the swelling had changed and joking, “I look like a hamster, and it’s sore.”
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She later used heavy makeup to conceal the bruising and the particularly noticeable discoloration around one eye.
Her latest red-carpet appearance led many commenters to question just how dramatically her face appeared to have changed.
One person wrote, “This is so sad. She looked great around 2011. Wish she would have stopped.”
Social media users expressed concern over Katie’s latest appearance, as some even urged her to seek help
“She’s gonna have to wear a name badge soon just so we know who she is!” another commenter said.
“This woman needs help and should have had it many years ago,” one person said, while another agreed, saying, “This is honestly sad, this woman really needs help i agree.”
One comment read, “The plastic surgeons should be struck off. She either needs psychological help or the people providing those surgeries need arresting.”
Others expressed, “She’s been lucky to survive all these operations. She needed counseling in her early 20’s to get her some help. She was a beauty and ruined it by trying to impress the media.”
“The sad thing is, before all the work she was such a natural beauty.”
Price has previously estimated that she has undergone between 30 and 40 cosmetic procedures over the years, although various media reports have put the figure even higher.
Her history includes numerous breast operations, including augmentations, reductions, and corrective procedures, as well as facelifts, facial fillers, rhinoplasty, and other cosmetic treatments.
The 48-year-old has undergone decades of cosmetic procedures and has spoken openly about her struggles with body dysmorphia
Katie reportedly began having cosmetic surgery at 20, when she underwent her first breast augmentation.
Since then, altering her appearance has remained a recurring part of her public life.
Price has also spoken publicly about experiencing body dysmorphia and has described looking back at older photographs of herself while struggling to understand why she felt unhappy with her appearance.
She said in an interview, “So I’ve tried to work out why do I think I’m so ugly? Because from then on, I just think I’m ugly. And that probably explains why I always do surgery.”
“What’s really sad is… I’ve had time to revisit the past and… Looking at me as a child, it’s really sad to know there’s a picture I hold up when I’m five and when I’m seven, and they’re the only pictures I look at and think, ‘Oh, I was a sweet-looking girl.’”
Katie continued, “But then something happened to me around then, so I’ve tried to work out why I think I’m so ugly… It’s weird because I’ve been a model all these years, selling out magazines, calendars, being booked for this job, that job. But yet I never look in the mirror and think, oh, she’s a salt.”
“Her surgeon needs to be in jail. It’s obvious she has body dysmorphia and exploited by surgeons who want to take her money,” one netizen wrote
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