After Daughter Challenges Tom Cruise With Name Change, Katie Holmes Debuts New Boyfriend To The World

Katie Holmes has made her new relationship public just weeks after her daughter Suri quietly dropped her famous father, Tom Cruise’s last name.
The actress went Instagram official with New York artist Jason Brad Yarmosky on September 1, and the couple has since shared glimpses of their romantic getaway in Italy.
The timing drew attention as it comes shortly after Suri’s legal move to use the name Suri Noelle instead of Suri Cruise.
Katie Holmes introduced her new boyfriend to the world just after her daughter dropped Tom Cruise’s last name
The 47-year-old actress first made the relationship public when she wished Yarmosky a happy birthday on Instagram and called him “the best of the best.”
The couple then gave followers a closer look at their vacation in Italy.
On September 6, Yarmosky shared photos from Lake Como. The pictures showed the couple enjoying the scenery, with Holmes relaxing on a speedboat and making a heart shape in the water.
The following day, Holmes posted her own collection of photos from the trip.
The carousel included pictures of the actress hiking, taking in mountain views, and sharing a kiss with Yarmosky. It also showed the pair enjoying a candlelit dinner.
Their relationship had already been spotted in public before either of them posted about it.
In July 2026, Holmes and Yarmosky attended a screening of Olivia Wilde’s The Invite in East Hampton, New York.
A source told People in July that the pair “looked very cute” while holding hands.
The source also said, “He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing; they seemed very easy together, and there was a smile on her face all night.”
Yarmosky is a New York artist with a long career in the arts
The 39-year-old is a New York-based artist. He was born and raised in New York City and studied at the School of Visual Arts, graduating in 2010.
His work focuses on paintings and drawings exploring aging, time, and memory.
His art has been displayed at places including the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, San Antonio Museum of Art, and Yellowstone Art Museum.
He has also shown his work in Los Angeles and Paris.
His portrait series, Timeless Women in New York, was displayed in the windows of Bergdorf Goodman’s Fifth Avenue store in New York.
An insider close to Holmes told People that the actress finds him “interesting” and said she has “always been drawn to people who are creative.”
The source added, “She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things.”
The couple appeared together again on September 9, when they attended the Cult Gaia Spring/Summer 2027 show during New York Fashion Week.
Holmes and Yarmosky were photographed walking hand in hand before the event.
They also sat together in the front row, where they chatted and appeared affectionate. They posed for a picture with models Helena Christensen and Iman.
Yarmosky is Holmes’ latest relationship after several years of keeping her personal life relatively quiet
Holmes was previously linked to musician Bobby Wooten III. The two were first seen together in April 2022 before splitting later that year.
Before Wooten, Holmes had a six-year relationship with actor Jamie Foxx.
She was also previously married to Tom Cruise. The former couple married in 2006 and share a daughter, Suri.
Holmes filed for divorce in June 2012 and was granted primary custody of their daughter.
The actress has continued working in film and theatre while also directing.
Her recent projects include Happy Hours, a romantic comedy in which she reunited with her former Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson.
Holmes described working with Jackson again as a “testament to friendship” in an Instagram post about the movie.
A source revealed that Suri’s choice of Noelle was a tribute to her mother
On July 28, Page Six reported that public voter registration records in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, listed the 20-year-old as Suri Noelle.
The records confirmed that she had allegedly dropped “Cruise” from her name.
Suri is currently studying musical theatre at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama.
The change appears to have happened quietly, as reported by Bored Panda.
According to the report, she did not file a name-change petition in Pennsylvania.
She turned 18 in April 2024, which meant she could legally change her name without parental permission.
Neither Cruise nor Holmes has publicly commented on the change so far.
But Suri had already been using Suri Noelle professionally before the legal confirmation.
In May 2024, the name appeared in the Playbill for her high school production of Head Over Heels. It was also reportedly used in her graduation program the following month.
A source told Page Six, “She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name,” as Holmes’ middle name is Noelle.
The same source said Suri “wants her own identity.”
“So glad she has a new man, wrote one netizen
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