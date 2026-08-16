Kathie Lee Gifford: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kathie Lee Gifford
August 16, 1953
Paris, France
73 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Kathie Lee Gifford?
Kathryn Lee Gifford is an American television presenter, singer, and author, recognized for her warm, personable style that resonates with daytime audiences. Her career has spanned decades, marked by a cheerful demeanor and unwavering faith.
She first captivated viewers as co-host of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, which became a national phenomenon. The show’s success launched her into widespread fame, solidifying her status as a beloved media personality.
Early Life and Education
Born Kathryn Lee Epstein in Paris, France, to American parents Joan and Aaron Epstein, Kathie Lee Gifford’s early life was shaped by her father’s US Navy career. Her family settled in Bowie, Maryland, where she grew up immersed in a culturally Jewish home.
She attended Bowie High School and later Oral Roberts University, studying drama and music. It was during these formative years that she embraced her Christian faith and began pursuing her passion for performance.
Notable Relationships
Kathie Lee Gifford’s long-term relationships have been well-documented, beginning with her marriage to Paul Johnson in 1976, which ended in divorce in 1982. She later married NFL legend Frank Gifford in 1986, a union that lasted until his passing in 2015.
Gifford shares two children, Cody Newton Gifford and Cassidy Erin Gifford, with her late husband Frank, with whom she maintained a devoted family life. She is currently in a relationship with Randy Cronk, a connection that became public in recent years.
Career Highlights
Kathryn Lee Gifford rose to national prominence as co-host of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee from 1985 to 2000, earning multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. The show became a ratings powerhouse, establishing her as a beloved fixture in morning television.
She later brought her charismatic presence to NBC’s Today show, co-hosting its fourth hour with Hoda Kotb from 2008 to 2019. This successful partnership garnered her an additional Daytime Emmy Award in 2010.
Beyond television, Gifford has authored several New York Times bestselling books and released numerous music albums with spiritual themes, showcasing her diverse talents.
Signature Quote
“I don’t believe in coincidence. I just think that all things work together for good.”
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