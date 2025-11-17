I Talk About Japanese Culture And History While Trying Unique Bowls Of Ramen

Back in February, I started a new Ramen-based show where I try interesting bowls of ramen. The first episode focused on a surprisingly tasty bowl of Chocolate Ramen to celebrate Valentine’s day.

Each video gives a behind-the-scenes insight into the activities of a Ramen kitchen, with messages from the chefs, close-up looks at the cooking process, and a little bit of food for thought with some facts you may not know!

This video series will be updated weekly with new bowls of Ramen, and new topics for discussion, and features a different top-in-class Ramen chef.

Made with the support of the biggest Ramen magazine in Japan, Ramen Walker.

Below are some of the episodes in release order.

#1 Surprisingly Delicious Chocolate Ramen

#2 Nabeyaki Ramen: A Tasty Way To Warm Your Body In The Cold

#3 Showcasing The Beauty Of Iwate Through Ramen

#4 This Fukushima-Inspired Ramen Has A Spcy Wasabi Kick

#5 Insanely Heavy Bowl Of Ramen Is Not For The Faint Hearted

#6 Springtime Happiness With Sakura-Infused Wontons

#7 Exceptionally Tasty Meat In This Sakura Ramen That Put A Huge Smile On My Face

