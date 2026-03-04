Kate Moss’ Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

by

Kate Moss made a headline-worthy return to the runway at Milan Fashion Week, and her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the Gucci show.

On February 27, the 52-year-old supermodel closed the presentation in a shimmering black gown that looked elegant from the front but revealed a dramatic surprise from behind.

As clips of her walk hit social media, viewers began debating the risqué design.

“The dress is great from the front. It’s not flattering in the back,” wrote one user.

Kate Moss’s cheeky backless dress at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week had everyone debating

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: favspopculture

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: DavidPr41133186

Moss closed the Gucci runway during Milan Fashion Week, donning a long, figure-hugging black sequin gown with a high neckline and long sleeves. The dress shimmered under the runway lights as Moss delivered her signature effortless walk.

She paired her look with smoky eye makeup, tousled blonde waves, a silver clutch, and silver drop earrings.

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: .wqllsz

From the front, the ensemble appeared relatively sophisticated; however, the back of the gown plunged dramatically low, revealing a visible black thong featuring a sparkling Gucci logo.

The bold look quickly went viral as runway footage circulated online, drawing millions of viewers and sparking mixed reactions.

The internet was divided over Kate Moss’s dramatic ensemble at Milan Fashion Week

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: voguemagazine

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: miniess10

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: WhoProust

A large number of detractors focused on the back of the dress, arguing that it ruined the whole look.

“Beautiful — until you see it from behind,” one wrote, while another added, “Stunning dress until the back got trashy. No one wants to see your g-string honey.”

“Love the front of the dress, the back is awful. Why must a woman’s underwear be so exposed?” a third asked.

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: voguemagazine

However, others praised Moss’ enduring presence on the runway decades into her career. She rose to fame in the early 1990s.

“Now that’s what I call a supermodel,” one user said, while another quipped, “Auntie walking better than most newbies.”

One more commenter wrote, “At 52 and still closing Gucci at Milan Fashion Week? That’s not a comeback, that’s legacy.”

Kate Moss’s bold choice also echoed one of fashion’s most famous backless gowns

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: alevilani

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: LaModeUnknown

Among the comments, users pointed out that the daring design has historical roots in fashion.

“Was it mentioned that the dress is a remake of the famous Guy Laroche dress worn by Mireille Darc in 1972?” one commenter asked.

The reference pointed to a legendary gown worn by French actress Mireille Darc in the 1972 film The Tall Blonde Man With One Black Shoe.

The ensemble was designed by Guy Laroche and appeared modest from the front but featured a dramatically low back that revealed the actress’s lower back and upper buttocks.

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: gissnankim

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: favspopculture

The design became one of cinema’s most iconic “little black dress” moments and is now preserved at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

While Gucci appeared to have drawn inspiration from this classic concept, netizens remained divided.

“The design concept of this dress is quite good; it’s like stars in the night sky,” one viewer wrote.

Another joked, “The back of that dress reminds me of when I truss a roast and the string is holding on tight.”

The supermodel’s runway moment arrived as Fashion Week continued to spark debate online

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: voguemagazine

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: TheUnwanted46

Moss’s appearance also marked another viral moment at fashion week.

Actress Demi Moore drew attention after appearing at Gucci’s show with a dramatic new bob haircut and a bold leather look. However, it was her slimmer frame that left viewers concerned.

As previously reported by Bored Panda, Moore’s look fueled widespread comparisons to Monica Bellucci.

“Monica is gorgeous! Demi could be in her league if she had laid off the O*empic,” wrote one user.

Online viewers shared side-by-side photos of both actresses, placing Bellucci as the standard for “natural” beauty while questioning Moore’s recent drastic transformation.

“Some things are better left to the 22 year olds,” wrote one netizen

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: mlo_crmb

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: YL2SI_

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: itsbleekerxox

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: amayaa_naomi

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: Jellenne

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: LolaMonareng

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: therealmissjo

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: PounderJane1

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: SignorBrooklyn

Kate Moss&#8217; Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Image credits: XOQueenEsther

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Money Talks, Wealth Whispers”: 30 People Are Sharing Small Things That Scream “I’m Rich”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Amazing Views Of Kazbegi, Georgia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Lightning And Fireflies Time Lapse
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Blew Up On Me About How I Don’t Support Her”: Wife’s Obsession With Taylor Swift Goes Too Far
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Dressed My Grandparents Up And Photographed Them In Today’s Street-Style Wear
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Tom Hanks Posts Another Photo Of A Glove, But This Time To Announce That He And His Wife Contracted Coronavirus
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025