Kate Moss’ Revealing Dress For Gucci Show Divides Fans

Kate Moss made a headline-worthy return to the runway at Milan Fashion Week, and her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the Gucci show.
On February 27, the 52-year-old supermodel closed the presentation in a shimmering black gown that looked elegant from the front but revealed a dramatic surprise from behind.
As clips of her walk hit social media, viewers began debating the risqué design.
“The dress is great from the front. It’s not flattering in the back,” wrote one user.
Kate Moss’s cheeky backless dress at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week had everyone debating
Image credits: favspopculture
Image credits: DavidPr41133186
Moss closed the Gucci runway during Milan Fashion Week, donning a long, figure-hugging black sequin gown with a high neckline and long sleeves. The dress shimmered under the runway lights as Moss delivered her signature effortless walk.
She paired her look with smoky eye makeup, tousled blonde waves, a silver clutch, and silver drop earrings.
Image credits: .wqllsz
From the front, the ensemble appeared relatively sophisticated; however, the back of the gown plunged dramatically low, revealing a visible black thong featuring a sparkling Gucci logo.
The bold look quickly went viral as runway footage circulated online, drawing millions of viewers and sparking mixed reactions.
The internet was divided over Kate Moss’s dramatic ensemble at Milan Fashion Week
Image credits: voguemagazine
Image credits: miniess10
Image credits: WhoProust
A large number of detractors focused on the back of the dress, arguing that it ruined the whole look.
“Beautiful — until you see it from behind,” one wrote, while another added, “Stunning dress until the back got trashy. No one wants to see your g-string honey.”
“Love the front of the dress, the back is awful. Why must a woman’s underwear be so exposed?” a third asked.
Image credits: voguemagazine
However, others praised Moss’ enduring presence on the runway decades into her career. She rose to fame in the early 1990s.
“Now that’s what I call a supermodel,” one user said, while another quipped, “Auntie walking better than most newbies.”
One more commenter wrote, “At 52 and still closing Gucci at Milan Fashion Week? That’s not a comeback, that’s legacy.”
Kate Moss’s bold choice also echoed one of fashion’s most famous backless gowns
Image credits: alevilani
Image credits: LaModeUnknown
Among the comments, users pointed out that the daring design has historical roots in fashion.
“Was it mentioned that the dress is a remake of the famous Guy Laroche dress worn by Mireille Darc in 1972?” one commenter asked.
The reference pointed to a legendary gown worn by French actress Mireille Darc in the 1972 film The Tall Blonde Man With One Black Shoe.
The ensemble was designed by Guy Laroche and appeared modest from the front but featured a dramatically low back that revealed the actress’s lower back and upper buttocks.
Image credits: gissnankim
Image credits: favspopculture
The design became one of cinema’s most iconic “little black dress” moments and is now preserved at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.
While Gucci appeared to have drawn inspiration from this classic concept, netizens remained divided.
“The design concept of this dress is quite good; it’s like stars in the night sky,” one viewer wrote.
Another joked, “The back of that dress reminds me of when I truss a roast and the string is holding on tight.”
The supermodel’s runway moment arrived as Fashion Week continued to spark debate online
Image credits: voguemagazine
Image credits: TheUnwanted46
Moss’s appearance also marked another viral moment at fashion week.
Actress Demi Moore drew attention after appearing at Gucci’s show with a dramatic new bob haircut and a bold leather look. However, it was her slimmer frame that left viewers concerned.
As previously reported by Bored Panda, Moore’s look fueled widespread comparisons to Monica Bellucci.
“Monica is gorgeous! Demi could be in her league if she had laid off the O*empic,” wrote one user.
Online viewers shared side-by-side photos of both actresses, placing Bellucci as the standard for “natural” beauty while questioning Moore’s recent drastic transformation.
“Some things are better left to the 22 year olds,” wrote one netizen
Image credits: mlo_crmb
Image credits: YL2SI_
Image credits: itsbleekerxox
Image credits: amayaa_naomi
Image credits: Jellenne
Image credits: LolaMonareng
Image credits: therealmissjo
Image credits: PounderJane1
Image credits: SignorBrooklyn
Image credits: XOQueenEsther
Follow Us