Someone Noticed What Kate Said To Prince William During Royal Event, Now Conspiracy Theories Are Running Wild

Kate Middleton’s apparent concern for Prince William during a royal welcome has reignited conspiracy theories about their marriage, after a viewer claimed her question revealed that the couple had been living separately.
The exchange took place during the Sultan of Oman’s state visit on October 20.
For one social media user, the interaction suggested the pair had barely seen each other before stepping out for the cameras. A second post accused the prince of responding angrily, attracting more than a million views.
“Again and again every little detail showing these two don’t actually live together,” the viewer claimed.
A simple question by Kate Middleton fed into theories that she isn’t living with Prince William anymore
The speculation circulated through two October 20 posts from an X user named Nina, who describes herself as an “amateur Royal expert.”
“They supposedly arrived in the same car,” Nina wrote.
“Either she sensed something was off with him and he wasn’t okay, or they don’t see each other that often and she was just making small talk.”
The user finished by imagining the exchange as a conversation between people who had been apart: “Are you ok? Haven’t seen you in ages.”
In a second post, the user shifted attention toward the prince’s supposed reaction, alleging that “he angrily signaled for her to turn.”
“Like notice how she turns her head away. Like in a second,” the user added.
The later post reached approximately 1.1 million views, alongside 888 likes and 50 reposts.
The claim that they had arrived together, however, differed from the documented arrangements for the welcome.
According to the October 20 Court Circular, the prince had greeted Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at his residence in Wargrave, Berkshire, before accompanying him by car to the Royal Dais in Windsor.
His wife arrived separately with the King and Queen. ITV reported on October 20 that the arrangement reflected the Sultan traveling without his wife, changing the usual distribution of welcoming duties.
The couple joined the King and Queen in welcoming Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik
The prince and princess, both 44, joined King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, to welcome the 71-year-old Sultan.
The visitor shook hands with the King and Queen before greeting the princess, who took his hand and dipped into a curtsy.
She wore a green Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat, returning to the designer behind her 2011 wedding dress. A Juliette Botterill hat completed the outfit, whose color appeared to acknowledge the green in Oman’s flag.
After the introductions, the royals entered horse-drawn carriages for a procession through the rain to Windsor Castle.
The King traveled with the Sultan in the Irish State Coach, while the Queen accompanied Oman’s deputy prime minister for defense affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, in the Scottish State Coach.
The prince and princess shared the Australian State Coach with Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and Sayyid Loay bin Ghalib Al Said, secretary general of the diwan of the royal court.
At the castle, the band played both countries’ national anthems before the King and Sultan inspected the Guard of Honour. A military march past followed, with the program also including Oman-related collection items in the Green Drawing Room.
The couple subsequently attended the royal luncheon and returned for the state banquet that evening, according to the Court Circular.
For the banquet, the princess wore a yellow Elie Saab gown and Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara. The Queen also wore a tiara for the formal dinner.
Rumors and theories about the couple’s separation have spread online throughout 2026
The latest allegations followed earlier speculation about the couple, whose relationship began after they met at St. Andrews University in Scotland. The princess reportedly caught her future husband’s attention during a charity fashion show in 2002.
Their brief separation in 2007 later became the subject of royal biographer Robert Jobson’s book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, published on August 6, 2024.
According to the account, the prince was serving in the military when he initiated a roughly 30-minute telephone conversation about ending their relationship. Engagement speculation had been building, but he felt unable to promise marriage.
Jobson described an emotionally charged discussion in which they acknowledged being on “different pages,” leaving the princess devastated by both the breakup and its delivery over the phone.
“Though it wasn’t the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final,” he wrote, according to ABC News’ July 31, 2024 report.
The pair reconciled after meeting again at a mutual friend’s party and married on April 29, 2011.
As Bored Panda previously reported, rumors spread after a January 6 video showed the prince arriving at Kensington Palace by helicopter with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, their dog Orla and another cocker spaniel.
Their starting point was unknown. Father and daughter carried bags; George had a backpack. The princess and Prince Louis, then seven, were absent from the clip.
Viewers interpreted the luggage as overnight bags and alleged alternating childcare weeks. One called Forest Lodge, reported as the family’s principal countryside residence, a “separation home.”
Others accused the couple of maintaining appearances, invoked claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage, suggested separation benefited the children, or worried about the burden of a family secret.
“You conspiracy theorists are crazy,” one response read
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